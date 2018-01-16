Princess Charlotte bosses her big brother Prince George, Queen Elizabeth reveals

Jan 16, 2018, 9:51 AM ET
PHOTO: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge view helicopter models H145 and H135, July 21, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany.PlaySamir Hussein/Getty Images
WATCH Princess Charlotte smiles on 1st day of preschool

Queen Elizabeth gave a peek into the royal family, revealing that Princess Charlotte, 2, is the boss of her older brother, 4-year-old Prince George.

Interested in Royal Family?

Add Royal Family as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Royal Family news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Royal Family
Add Interest

Queen Elizabeth, 91, made the remarks Sunday as she was presenting a bible to a 10-year-old girl, Emily Clay, and her mother at Sandringham, the queen's estate in Norfolk.

Princess Charlotte dons a pink backpack for 1st day of preschool

Pregnant Princess Kate visits with schoolchildren a day after celebrating 36th birthday

Queen Elizabeth asked Emily if she “looked after” her younger sister.

PHOTO: Members of the Royal Family stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force, in London on June 17, 2017.Chris J Ratcliffe/AFP/Getty Images
Members of the Royal Family stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force, in London on June 17, 2017.

When Emily's mom said, “It’s the other way around," Queen Elizabeth replied, "It's like that with Charlotte and George."

Britains Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge pose with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at Kensington Palace in this undated photo provided by Kensington Palace. The photo has been used on the Cambridges Christmas card.Chris Jackson/Kensington Palace via Getty Images
Britain's Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge pose with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at Kensington Palace in this undated photo provided by Kensington Palace. The photo has been used on the Cambridges' Christmas card.

The remarks from Queen Elizabeth, Charlotte's and George's great-grandmother, are consistent with what Princess Kate has said about her two children's relationship. Last year, Kate said that Charlotte is "the one in charge."

PHOTO: Prince George and Princess Charlotte are seen at Buckingham Palace, attending the annual Trooping the Color Ceremony in London, June 17, 2017.James Whatling
Prince George and Princess Charlotte are seen at Buckingham Palace, attending the annual Trooping the Color Ceremony in London, June 17, 2017.

Charlotte already enjoys ponies and is understood to have started riding lessons along with George, just like their father, Prince William, and uncle, Prince Harry, did when they were young.

PHOTO: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) with her daughter Princess Charlotte (L) at the airport in Warsaw, Poland, July 17, 2017. Bartlomiej Zborowski/EPA
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) with her daughter Princess Charlotte (L) at the airport in Warsaw, Poland, July 17, 2017.

On her family's tour of Germany and Poland last year, Charlotte proved she had already mastered her future role as fourth in line to the throne. She was seen curtsying and shaking the hand of her Polish and German hosts.

Charlotte, 2, was by the side of her mom, Princess Kate, when she ducked into a curtsy as the royal family departed Poland.Play
Princess Charlotte steals the show with a curtsy

Charlotte, who will turn 3 in May, also recently started preschool at Willcocks Nursery School, near Kensington Palace in London.

PHOTO: Princess Charlotte poses for a photo taken by her mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at Kensington Palace shortly before she left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School, Jan. 8, 2018 in London.Kensington Palace
Princess Charlotte poses for a photo taken by her mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at Kensington Palace shortly before she left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School, Jan. 8, 2018 in London.

Charlotte showed her confidence, beaming with pride and donning a pink backpack and red coat, in photographs taken by Kate on her first day of school.

George started school at St. Thomas's Battersea School in September. Prior to that, George attended Westacre, a local Montessori school near the family's country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

The two siblings will soon have a new addition to their relationship. William and Kate are expecting their third child in April.

PHOTO: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge view helicopter models H145 and H135, July 21, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany.Samir Hussein/Getty Images
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge view helicopter models H145 and H135, July 21, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany.

Comments