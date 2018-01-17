Princess Kate is following in the footsteps of Princess Diana by visiting with seriously ill children at a London hospital.

Just like her late mother-in-law did years ago, Kate on Wednesday visited Great Ormond Street Hospital, which has long been supported by the royal family.

She was welcomed by Ava Watt, 9, who has cystic fibrosis. The girl presented the mother of Prince George and Princess Charlotte with two teddy bears.

The Duchess of Cambridge is welcomed to @GreatOrmondSt (GOSH) by 9 year-old patient, Ava. Today HRH is opening the new Mittal Children’s Medical Centre, which will enable the hospital provide world-class care to even more children. pic.twitter.com/66UMmVjicd — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 17, 2018

In the hospital, Kate, 36, who is due with her third child in April, comforted several children at their bedsides.

The children have been able to move into new, modern wards where parents or carers can stay comfortably overnight by their child's bedside. pic.twitter.com/Fr314layG5 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 17, 2018

She also sat and talked with children as they completed an art activity in the hospital's playroom.

The Duchess joins some children for an art activity, and discovers more about the positive impact the new centre is having on @GreatOrmondSt patients & their families. pic.twitter.com/FD2tfFRyzc — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 17, 2018

While talking with patients and staff, Kate revealed that pasta with olives is a favorite food of Charlotte, 2.

Eagle eye royal enthusiasts noticed Kate was wearing only her gold wedding band at today's hospital visit, leaving at home her sapphire and diamond engagement ring that once belonged to Diana. Kate, mindful of her interactions with patients, followed hospital recommendations and wore minimal jewelry.

Frank Augstein/Pool/Reuters

Kate later joined some of the hospital's young patients on stage as they unveiled a new building with additional facilities to allow parents to spend the night with their children.

5, 4, 3, 2, 1...The Mittal Children's Medical Centre and Premier Inn Clinical Building are officially open!@GreatOrmondSt patients join HRH on stage for the official unveiling. pic.twitter.com/fqDrD1tRRX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 17, 2018

"It's been my first visit to Great Ormond Street and I've been so impressed by everything I've seen and the scale of the work going on here," Kate said in a short speech. "It's been wonderful to meet so many families and young people.

It's been wonderful to meet so many families and young people. I've been so inspired by their bravery and courage at such a difficult time. - HRH Congratulations to @GreatOrmondSt on your new building! pic.twitter.com/zvHEoDtIkr — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 17, 2018

"I've been so inspired by their bravery and courage at such a difficult time," she said.

Frank Augstein/AP

Queen Victoria was royal patron of Great Ormond Street Hospital when it first opened in 1852. Princess Diana was a frequent visitor, actively promoting the work at the hospital.

The hospital was one of the six charities Diana focused on until she died in a car crash in Paris in 1997. After Diana's death, a hospital spokesman said her support had been “invaluable and incalculable" and the hospital set up a memorial fund in her name.

Jayne Fincher/Getty Images

In her remarks, Kate also thanked hospital workers for their work improving the facilities.

"My main message is congratulations to you all," she said. "It means so much to the families, both to the parents and children. You can see the real family element the hospital brings at such a difficult time."

In the afternoon, Kate changed from the brightly-colored coat she wore at the hospital into athletic gear for a visit to a primary school in Mitcham in southwest London.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Kate grabbed a tennis ball and joined kids at the school for a tennis lesson organized by the Wimbledon Foundation's Junior Tennis Initiative.

The @WimbledonFdn Junior Tennis Initiative promotes the benefits of physical activity and has introduced more than 195,000 local children to the sport through their free tennis coaching sessions. pic.twitter.com/eqRYjAKDZS — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 17, 2018

An avid tennis player, Kate took over from Queen Elizabeth in 2016 as royal patron of the All-England Lawn and Tennis Club. Kate is known to play tennis with her husband, Prince William, and showed off her skills Wednesday, gamely bouncing a tennis ball to kids with racquets.

The @WimbledonFdn sessions involve various tennis activities, such as drills and racquet skills, to help build technical ability and promote values such as teamwork, fairness and disciple. pic.twitter.com/NnCO965qTS — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 17, 2018

"I was really sporty when I was little," Kate said. "Less so now that I've got lots of babies."