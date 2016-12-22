5 Things We Learned About Emma Stone in Her Rolling Stone Interview

Emma Stone is a down-to-earth, yet private person.

The 28-year-old Oscar nominee is once again getting award-season buzz for her new film "La La Land." She sat down with Rolling Stone for a very candid interview, addressing her anxiety growing up, her friendship with Jennifer Lawrence and gender equality in Hollywood.

Here are five things we learned about the actress in the interview.

1 - She Likes a Good Celeb Sighting

"Oh, s---, I think Paris Hilton's ex-boyfriend just sat down – the one who looks like an Elvis Presley impersonator," she said while having sushi with Rolling Stone's Jonah Weiner in Los Angeles.

"That's him, right?" she says.

2 - She Prefers New York to LA

In NYC, she can go out, hang with friends and have a normal life, or at least, a more normal life than she would have in Hollywood.

Of her friendship with Jennifer Lawrence, she said, "We go on trips together, we hang out at each other's houses, watch s---. I was over at Jen's place last month – we watched 'Hocus Pocus.'"

3 - She Grew Up Battling Anxiety Attacks

"When I was about 7, I was convinced the house was burning down. I could sense it. Not a hallucination, just a tightening in my chest, feeling I couldn't breathe, like the world was going to end. There were some flare-ups like that, but my anxiety was constant," she says.

The "Birdman" star says her anxiety was at times crippling.

"Feeling nauseous. At a certain point, I couldn't go to friends' houses anymore – I could barely get out the door to school," she adds.

Stone eventually found therapy.

"I wrote this book called 'I Am Bigger Than My Anxiety' that I still have. I drew a little green monster on my shoulder that speaks to me in my ear and tells me all these things that aren't true," she says.

She also found acting.

"I started acting at this youth theater, doing improv and sketch comedy. You have to be present in improv, and that's the antithesis of anxiety," she adds.

4 - She Had an Epiphany While Filming 'Birdman'

After being pushed by "Birdman" director Alejandro Gonzalez, Stone was told she could "ruin the movie."

"I was like, this is a horror, this is so hard, it's actually insane. Later that night, Edward Norton and I were shooting on a rooftop at, like, 2 a.m. We'd done this scene 30 times, and Alejandro wasn't getting what he wanted," she continues. "He said, 'Maybe it's not going to work.' I went to my dressing room, pacing, like, I can't do it. I'm losing my f----- mind."

Stone decided to let it all hang out and it worked.

"This thing came over me. I'm usually a people-pleaser, but I felt like, f--- it. I don't even care anymore. So when we went back to do the scene, I was crazy. I spit during a take. And Alejandro goes, 'Beautiful — there it is!'" she says.

She earned an Oscar nod for the role.

5 - Stone Talks About Equality in Hollywood

She's not afraid to admit that she has received backlash in the past for voicing her opinion.

"There are times in the past, making a movie, when I've been told that I'm hindering the process by bringing up an opinion or an idea," she says.

"There have been times when I've improvised, they've laughed at my joke and then given it to my male co-star," she adds.

"Or it's been me saying, 'I really don't think this line is gonna work,' and being told, 'Just say it, just say it, if it doesn't work we'll cut it out' – and they didn't cut it out, and it really didn't work!'" she says.