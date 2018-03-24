Musical artists and celebrities joined forces with hundreds of thousands of young people in the nation's capital for the March for Our Lives protest.

The event calling for government action to curb gun violence was organized by high school students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a gunman killed 17 people on Valentine's Day.

Singer Andra Day kicked off a string of powerful performances with her anthem “Rise Up.” Joining her on stage were students from Baltimore's Cardinal Shehan School. Day also teamed up with rapper Common for her song “Stand Up for Something.”

Megastars Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson also took part in the event.

"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and "Dear Evan Hansen" star Ben Platt performed their new mashup song, "Found/Tonight." A portion of the song's proceeds is to go toward supporting March for Our Lives.

Miranda tweeted photos of him and Platt backstage meeting student activists from Parkland.

Backstage at the March, with our future pic.twitter.com/fz8616MKY1 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 24, 2018

Marching and expressing support

George Clooney and his wife, humanitarian lawyer Amal Clooney, who donated $500,000 in the name of their twin children to support the movement, were among the many stars who took to the streets of D.C. in solidarity.

In a statement to ABC News before the event, Clooney wrote, "Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School. Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country."

Singer Miley Cyrus tweeted about marching with "heroines" in the U.S. capital.

Ran in to a group of fellow @BarnardCollege alumni today at the NY #MarchForOurLives. Incredibly moved at how many people came out today to stake a stand for our kids and demand action against gun violence. pic.twitter.com/EaYhfpLmbG — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 24, 2018

In New York, legendary singer Paul McCartney, whose Beatles bandmate, John Lennon, was shot and killed in 1980, marched in New York City, wearing a shirt with the words, “We can end gun violence.”

"Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon, who just announced her campaign to run for governor of New York, also hit the pavement with marchers in New York City.

Surrounded by heroines! Lucky to be here at this moment in history with the ones I love! #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/xVF4sDVofh — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 24, 2018

Many more stars voiced their support for March for Our Lives on social media, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Justin Timberlake and others.

I’ll always stand for open dialogue and action - it’s the only way to ensure bad history doesn’t repeat itself. When it comes to protecting our children, all bets are off and the responsibility lies with us adults and lawmakers to listen and do. Very strong day. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/4gJ0QKdMYw — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 24, 2018

Justin Timberlake recorded a video with Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser.

I’m so inspired by the #MarchForOurLives students out there owning their voices. We need to demand action. Get out there and join the march this Saturday — more info here: https://t.co/PviopFKjAo pic.twitter.com/7sQxjLUyQX — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) March 19, 2018

Garth Brooks also expressed his support for the event in a Facebook Live concert and conversation with fans on Monday. Brooks spoke about Emma Gonzalez and the other student leaders from Stoneman Douglas. "Miss Emma ... it's yours," he said about changing the world. "You're the future. Our children are our future."

The Grammy winner added, "This is your world. Take it, shape it."

Here are some other tweets in support of March for Our Lives and its student leaders:

Proud of these kids pic.twitter.com/M796VNgWWV — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) March 20, 2018

Parkland Survivors and others that are standing up through the media are so brave and are true role models. I’m speechless at their courage. And so proud that these kids and young adults are our future. #GunControl #ParklandStudents The question now is will our leaders listen. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 19, 2018