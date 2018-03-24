Andra Day, Common, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato and Lin Manuel-Miranda give powerful performances at March for Our Lives

Mar 24, 2018, 3:05 PM ET
PHOTO: Andra Day performs "Rise Up" with members of the Cardinal Shehan School Choir during the March for Our Lives rally, on March 24, 2018 in Washington, D.C. PlayChip Somodevilla/Getty Images
WATCH Parkland student sees 'bright, new future' at March for Our Lives rally

Musical artists and celebrities joined forces with hundreds of thousands of young people in the nation's capital for the March for Our Lives protest.

The event calling for government action to curb gun violence was organized by high school students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a gunman killed 17 people on Valentine's Day.

Singer Andra Day kicked off a string of powerful performances with her anthem “Rise Up.” Joining her on stage were students from Baltimore's Cardinal Shehan School. Day also teamed up with rapper Common for her song “Stand Up for Something.”

Megastars Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson also took part in the event.

PHOTO: Andra Day performs Rise Up with members of the Cardinal Shehan School Choir during the March for Our Lives rally, on March 24, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Andra Day performs "Rise Up" with members of the Cardinal Shehan School Choir during the March for Our Lives rally, on March 24, 2018 in Washington, D.C.

PHOTO: Common and Andra Day perform Stand Up For Something with members of the Cardinal Shehan School Choir during the March for Our Lives rally, March 24, 2018, in Washington, D.C. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Common and Andra Day perform "Stand Up For Something" with members of the Cardinal Shehan School Choir during the March for Our Lives rally, March 24, 2018, in Washington, D.C.

"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and "Dear Evan Hansen" star Ben Platt performed their new mashup song, "Found/Tonight." A portion of the song's proceeds is to go toward supporting March for Our Lives.

PHOTO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, left, and Ben Platt perform Found Tonight during the March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control, March 24, 2018, in Washington D.C..Alex Brandon/AP
Lin-Manuel Miranda, left, and Ben Platt perform "Found Tonight" during the March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control, March 24, 2018, in Washington D.C..

Miranda tweeted photos of him and Platt backstage meeting student activists from Parkland.

PHOTO: Ariana Grande performs during the March for Our Lives Rally in Washington, D.C., March 24, 2018. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
Ariana Grande performs during the March for Our Lives Rally in Washington, D.C., March 24, 2018.

PHOTO: Demi Lovato performs Skyscraper during the March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control, March 24, 2018, in Washington D.C.Alex Brandon/AP
Demi Lovato performs "Skyscraper" during the March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control, March 24, 2018, in Washington D.C.

Marching and expressing support

George Clooney and his wife, humanitarian lawyer Amal Clooney, who donated $500,000 in the name of their twin children to support the movement, were among the many stars who took to the streets of D.C. in solidarity.

In a statement to ABC News before the event, Clooney wrote, "Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School. Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country."

Singer Miley Cyrus tweeted about marching with "heroines" in the U.S. capital.

In New York, legendary singer Paul McCartney, whose Beatles bandmate, John Lennon, was shot and killed in 1980, marched in New York City, wearing a shirt with the words, “We can end gun violence.”

PHOTO: Paul McCartney takes part in the March for Our Lives Rally near Central Park West in New York, March 24, 2018. Eduardo Munoz/AFP/Getty Images
Paul McCartney takes part in the March for Our Lives Rally near Central Park West in New York, March 24, 2018.

PHOTO: Sir Paul McCartney joins thousands of people, many of them students, as they march against gun violence in Manhattan during the March for Our Lives rally, March 24, 2018 in New York.Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Sir Paul McCartney joins thousands of people, many of them students, as they march against gun violence in Manhattan during the March for Our Lives rally, March 24, 2018 in New York.

"Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon, who just announced her campaign to run for governor of New York, also hit the pavement with marchers in New York City.

Many more stars voiced their support for March for Our Lives on social media, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Justin Timberlake and others.

Justin Timberlake recorded a video with Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Garth Brooks also expressed his support for the event in a Facebook Live concert and conversation with fans on Monday. Brooks spoke about Emma Gonzalez and the other student leaders from Stoneman Douglas. "Miss Emma ... it's yours," he said about changing the world. "You're the future. Our children are our future."

The Grammy winner added, "This is your world. Take it, shape it."

Here are some other tweets in support of March for Our Lives and its student leaders:

