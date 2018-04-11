Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on becoming a dad for the 3rd time, meeting 'Rampage' co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan's son

Apr 11, 2018, 10:19 AM ET
PHOTO: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appears live from London on "Good Morning America," April 11, 2018.PlayABC News
WATCH Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson opens up about 'Rampage'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has a new baby on the way.

The actor appeared via video chat from London live on "Good Morning America" today to discuss his new role in the film "Rampage" and becoming a dad again.

"I'm feeling so good and so blessed," Johnson said. "We have a very large contingency plan being over here because the due date is April 25, but mama Lauren, she's been having some Braxton Hicks contractions...so I am on standby ready to jump on the plane. I have talked to our little baby daughter and said, 'Please stay in mama's belly. Just give Daddy two more days.'"

PHOTO:Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in a scene from Rampage.New Line Cinema
PHOTO:Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in a scene from "Rampage."

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson opens up about debilitating depression: 'I was crying constantly'

Jeffrey Dean Morgan talks new film 'Rampage,' Negan's possible redemption on 'The Walking Dead'

Johnson's "Rampage" co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan appeared live on "GMA" April 9. Morgan said that he and his wife, Hilarie Burton, brought their 8-year-old son, Gus, to the red carpet premiere of "Rampage."

"He thought I was a big deal until he met Dwayne," Morgan said of his son.

PHOTO: Dwayne The Rock Johnson appears live from London on Good Morning America, April 11, 2018.ABC News
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appears live from London on "Good Morning America," April 11, 2018.

Johnson said, "One of the best parts about meeting Jeffrey Dean's boy is I see him, he comes out and [says], 'That was the best movie ever! And you're way bigger than my dad!'"

Johnson said the action-packed film is built on the bond his character has with an intelligent gorilla named George.

"In the movie, I rescue George when he's a baby and his parents were unfortunately killed by poachers...and we become very close and we have this awesome relationship," he said.

"Rampage" hits theaters this Friday.

Comments