Behind the Lens: Jordan Peele and Daniel Kaluuya of 'Get Out' relive their 1st conversation after Oscar nods

Mar 3, 2018, 4:09 AM ET
PHOTO: Jordan Peele and Daniel Kaluuya attend The National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street, Jan. 9, 2018, in New York.PlayKevin Mazur/Getty Images
WATCH 'Get Out' stars, director on tackling racial issues in Oscar-nominated thriller

Ahead of the 90th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday night, Jordan Peele and Daniel Kaluuya of "Get Out" recalled their first conversation after learning of their Oscar nominations last year.

Peele, who is up for three Oscars -- best picture, best director and best original screenplay -- for his debut horror film "Get Out," said it was a surreal moment when he received a congratulatory call from Kaluuya.

PHOTO: Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from Get Out.Universal Pictures
Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from "Get Out."

Jordan Peele to focus more on directing, less on sketch show

Jordan Peele sounds off on 'Get Out' competing as a comedy at Globes

"I couldn't even say anything ... [I said,] 'I've got to call you later,'" Peele, 39, told ABC News. "But he was like, 'Bro, bro, bro. ... Look they don't give me lead roles in England, and you put me in this.' And, it just hit me, because I've been an actor too."

Look they don't give me lead roles in England, and you put me in this.

"It was almost like the way he was getting me with those words was a fulfillment of everything I've been working for as an actor in a weird way," he continued.

Should Peele, 39, win for best original screenplay, he will become the first person of color to take home the Oscar in that category. If "Get Out" wins best picture, he would also become the first black director to win that award, as well.

And while it was a landmark moment for Kaluuya to earn a best actor nomination in "Get Out," the 29-year-old noted that it was only made possible by Peele's genius effort.

PHOTO: Jordan Peele attends the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium, Jan. 21, 2018, in Los Angeles.Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Jordan Peele attends the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium, Jan. 21, 2018, in Los Angeles.

"I said that Jordan deserves it, Jordan deserves it," Kaluuya said, recalling the conversation. "He's made an incredible film. And I was like, you deserve it bro, you deserve every bit of this. And it was a really nice moment."

The 90th Annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airs live on ABC Sunday night, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Comments