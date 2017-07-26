Corey Lewandowski on Trump's attacks against Jeff Sessions

More
The president's former campaign manager weighs in on "GMA" about why Trump is publicly criticizing his own attorney general and says he has "the legal authority" to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
4:58 | 07/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Corey Lewandowski on Trump's attacks against Jeff Sessions

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48855538,"title":"Corey Lewandowski on Trump's attacks against Jeff Sessions","duration":"4:58","description":"The president's former campaign manager weighs in on \"GMA\" about why Trump is publicly criticizing his own attorney general and says he has \"the legal authority\" to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller.","url":"/GMA/video/corey-lewandowski-speaks-white-house-shakeup-jeff-sessions-48855538","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.