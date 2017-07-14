Transcript for Mom hosts 'CPR Parties' to help educate her community on how to perform CPR

Now time for a summer health alert. Especially as you head to the pool. It's serious stuff about drowning. Stars like Blake lively are raising awareness encouraging all parents to get cpr training. A simple technique that can save a life. One mom is on a mission to make that training fun and educational. Adrienne Bankert went to one of her cpr parties. She's going to tell us more. Good morning to you too, rob. A story that awful us need to hear. Not only our great studio audience R park audience but everybody at home. Drownings are the leading cause of death for children under 4. Second only to birth defects. Now this one mom is determined to save as many parent as possible from losing a child or loved one and she's making cpr a celebration. It's a party with a purpose. Complete conversation, finger food and, well, dummies. 18, 19, 20, 21. Reporter: The so-called cpr Pears teach women how to perform the life-saving technique on a child. A concept championed by mom on a mission Laura metro. What made you think about having a cpr party like a tupperware party. People don't want to think about being in these situations and don't want to think about their loved ones dying so it helps to couch it. Reporter: Her motivation is personal after hi near-death experience with her son clay. In 2011 the then 3-year-old almost drowned. Saved about I a family friend who only vaguely knew cpr from what he'd seen on TV. Every night you go into your son's bedroom. I listen for his breath. Clay was 3. We were at the pool. Reporter: The 42-year-old has hosted 150 cpr parties reaching more than a thousand people. Every single move that you make is critical. Reporter: Metro partners with rescue one training for life for the expertise. Are you okay? He's not breathing. Reporter: According to the CDC three children die every day as a result of drowning. But the American heart association says you can double or triple their chance of survival by performing cpr right away. Ready, begin? Reporter: Instructors say do 30 compressions at a time pushing down hard at a rate of 100 compressions a minute. Experts even recommend singing this familiar song. ??? Staying alive staying alive ??? Reporter: Stay ago live by the bee gees to stick to that tempo. It's like riding a bike. Reporter: Just like getting on/bike the Pears are helping these ladies feel more competent and prepared in case of an emergency. Anything that stood out to you where you were like, okay, I'm going to keep that one, go? "Stayin' alive." ??? I'm stayin' alive ??? Reporter: We all love that song, right? Now you'll never forget. Every party has to have great music. Laura says they're always looking for fun down to Earth instructors to make those cpr parties more entertaining. Ours was in bethesda, Maryland. They branched out to anywhere in the United States. It does make a difference. And having fun. I'm here with lipica shah from the American red cross. We'll do -- thank you. We'll do a little demonstration on what the right way to do it. Let's get going. I do want to emphasize the best way to learn cpr and full cpr is take a class but I'm so, so glad to be here doing this demo today. After you check the scene, make sure it's safe, check the infant. Are you okay? Nonresponsive. Look for breathing. Any signs of breathing. Do I listen. You can listen, you can look. Best to have a visual. So if there is none of that, we need assistance. So have someone call 911 right away about there is an unconscious infant a& you're going to start compressions and place one hand on the forehead. Two or three fingers along the best breastbone. In line with the armpits. That's the landmark we want. Should be able to feel. Should be able to feel it. Very tiny. Your hand goes straight up and down so everything goes down in one direction. Push 30 times. Stayin' alive. ??? Stayin' alive ??? Now, what's the main difference between doing a baby and cpr on an adult? For an infant right now we're only pushing down about an inch and a half and we do it 30 times. For a child we go about two inches, for an adult we go at least two inches and for dulls and kis have you two hands on the chest up stead of just fingers. People worried about hurting the child. Doing these chest compressions is kind of -- it's a scary thing. This is just a mannequin. What if it is my baby. What is easier to fix, a broken bone or a broken heart. The bone will heal later on. This heart is not going to responsib spontaneously start pumping blood. Once you do 30 compressions give them oxygen so we have to do breath. Those simple tips. Give a full cpr class. Lady antebellum coming up live

