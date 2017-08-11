'Healthy Living for Summer': Having a balanced diet

Aug 11, 2017, 5:29 PM ET
PHOTO: A diet journal is pictured in this undated stock photo.PlayGetty Images
WATCH Tips for maintaining a healthy diet

Dieting can be a frustrating experience, at times leading to feelings of guilt or tempting cravings. In the seventh episode of ABC News' "Healthy Living for Summer" series, we spoke with Shawn Stevenson, a nutritionist, author and host of the podcast "The Model Health Show,” who shared advice on how to have a balanced diet without necessarily having to diet.

'Healthy Living for Summer': Combating cravings

'Healthy Living for Summer': Skin-care safety

'Healthy Living for Summer': Cooking with fresh, seasonal ingredients

PHOTO: Dieting tips and advice from nutritionist Shawn Stevenson.Galia Sotomayor/ABC News
Dieting tips and advice from nutritionist Shawn Stevenson.

"The real cause of overeating, when it boils down to it, is that nutrient-deficiency leads to chronic overeating," Stevenson said. "We need to be proactive with our nutrition, instead of reactive."

Having a balanced lifestyle is preferable to sticking to a specific type of diet, Stevenson advises.

Below is more advice Stevenson gave ABC News. Watch the video above for more details.

Quick tips

  • Eat whole foods, or foods that are not as processed or refined

  • Have leafy green vegetables often

  • At the end of your day, make sure what you're eating is not nutrient-deficient

  • Incorporate short and intense exercises into your routine to fight stress and cravings

  • Get plenty of sleep -- try exercising in the morning and avoid too much technology (or blue light exposure) at night

  • Think positively and avoid looking at food in terms of limits -- call it a "treat" meal, not a "cheat" meal

    • 'Healthy Living for Summer': Eating organic

    'Healthy Living for Summer': Staying fit with workout tips

    'Healthy Living for Summer': How to navigate a farmers market

    PHOTO: Dieting tips and advice from nutritionist Shawn Stevenson.Galia Sotomayor/ABC News
    Dieting tips and advice from nutritionist Shawn Stevenson.

    Watch ABC News discuss balanced eating in the video above.
    This weekly health series will continue throughout the summer.