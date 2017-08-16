'Healthy Living for Summer': Travel tips for eating smart and staying active

Aug 16, 2017, 5:08 PM ET
It can be easy to overindulge while traveling, but that may lead to feelings of regret once the vacation is over. How can we travel in a way where we maintain our balance and health. In the eighth episode of ABC News' "Healthy Living for Summer" series, we spoke with Julieanna Hever, a plant-based dietitian.

"If it's a really long flight I'll bring food with me, but if it's a short flight I'll eat when I get there," Hever said. "I'll eat whole foods as much as possible, not packaged foods which can be high in saturated fats, salts, sugars and oils."

Below are a list of tips Hever gave ABC News.

Quick tips

  • Don't be afraid to ask a lot of questions about the menus at restaurants

  • Use apps to help you locate healthier foods and markets

  • Plan ahead - will there be ways to exercise, will there be a kitchen, can you bring food, how are you traveling and for how long

  • Look at a menu with "green goggles" and if there is no option you like ask to mix what's available (for example: ask the waiter if they can take mushrooms from one plate and asparagus from another to make a new dish)

  • Take healthy snacks with you: fruit, baked or sweet potatoes, raw vegetables, hummus, whole grain crackers, almonds

  • If there is no gym available, try to exercise in your room, or go outside and use it as a way to explore the city (bike, walk, run)

