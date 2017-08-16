'Healthy Living for Summer': Travel tips for eating smart and staying active

It can be easy to overindulge while traveling, but that may lead to feelings of regret once the vacation is over. How can we travel in a way where we maintain our balance and health. In the eighth episode of ABC News' "Healthy Living for Summer" series, we spoke with Julieanna Hever, a plant-based dietitian.
"If it's a really long flight I'll bring food with me, but if it's a short flight I'll eat when I get there," Hever said. "I'll eat whole foods as much as possible, not packaged foods which can be high in saturated fats, salts, sugars and oils."
Don't be afraid to ask a lot of questions about the menus at restaurants
Use apps to help you locate healthier foods and markets
Plan ahead - will there be ways to exercise, will there be a kitchen, can you bring food, how are you traveling and for how long
Look at a menu with "green goggles" and if there is no option you like ask to mix what's available (for example: ask the waiter if they can take mushrooms from one plate and asparagus from another to make a new dish)
Take healthy snacks with you: fruit, baked or sweet potatoes, raw vegetables, hummus, whole grain crackers, almonds
If there is no gym available, try to exercise in your room, or go outside and use it as a way to explore the city (bike, walk, run)