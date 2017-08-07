'Healthy Living for Summer': Combating cravings

Aug 7, 2017, 6:36 PM ET
PHOTO: A woman meditates in the undated file photo.PlayGetty Images/Hero Images
Physical exercise and mental techniques can help fight unhealthy food cravings, according to some experts. In the sixth episode of ABC News' "Healthy Living for Summer" series, we spoke with Liz Arch, the founder of Primal Yoga, for tips on combating those urges.

PHOTO: ABC News learns breathing and exercise techniques to combat cravings and curb stress eating.Galia Sotomayor\ABC News
"Exercise, as well as activities like yoga and meditation, that help to combat stress are some of the best ways to fight cravings," Arch said.

Below is advice Arch gave ABC News for fighting off those unhealthy cravings when you aren't hungry. Watch the video above for more details.

PHOTO: ABC News learns breathing and exercise techniques to combat cravings and curb stress eating.Galia Sotomayor\ABC News
Quick tips

  • Practice deep breathing and mediation when feeling stressed

  • Do forearm plank, a yoga posture that targets the core

  • If you have been sitting a long time, take a walk or go for a run outside

  • Stay hydrated by drinking water

  • Be mindful when eating

    • PHOTO: ABC News learns breathing and exercise techniques to combat cravings and curb stress eating.Galia Sotomayor\ABC News
    Watch ABC News discuss cravings, and what to do about them, in the video above.
    This weekly health series will continue throughout the summer.