'Healthy Living for Summer': Skin-care safety

Spending more time in the sun is a big part of summer but it takes a toll on us, and it can be deadly. In the fourth episode of ABC News' "Healthy Living for Summer" series, we look at how we can take care of our skin while relaxing outside.

Dr. Adriana Schmidt has been a general medical dermatologist for seven years. Working in Southern California, Schmidt said she spends a lot of time on skin exams.

"Sunscreen is the least protective form of sun protection," Schmidt said.

Below is her advice on staying protected outdoors in the sun.

Quick tips

Wear protective clothing, such as wide-brimmed hats, bandanas and long sleeves

Cover your head, neck, ears, shoulders and chest

Try to avoid peak hours, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stay in the shade

Reapply sunscreen every one to two hours, and make sure it's at least SPF 30

Look at the ingredients in sunscreen (use zinc oxide and titanium dioxide sunscreens, and at least 5 percent is best)

"For kids, zinc and titanium are probably the safest because they don’t have chemical sunscreen ingredients," Schmidt said.

And if you're worried about wrinkles, the best advice is to "get the least amount of UV radiation during peak hours, and if you are outside wear clothing, hats and sunscreen," she said.

Watch ABC News talk proper skin care routines in the video above.



This weekly health series will continue throughout the summer.