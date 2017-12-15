Knife-wielding man shot at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport

Dutch military police said they shot a knife-wielding man on Friday at one of Europe's busiest airports.
Transcript for Knife-wielding man shot at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport
