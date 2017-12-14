Prince William and Prince Harry among the 1,500 people who attended the Grenfell fire victims' memorial in London

71 occupants -- 53 adults and 18 children -- died when the 24-story high-rise in North Kensington caught fire on July 14, 2017.
Transcript for Prince William and Prince Harry among the 1,500 people who attended the Grenfell fire victims' memorial in London

