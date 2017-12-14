US says weapons 'concrete evidence' Iran in violation of UN resolution

More
ABC News' Martha Raddatz views "evidence" of armed drone and short-range ballistic missiles before U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley's speech.
1:03 | 12/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US says weapons 'concrete evidence' Iran in violation of UN resolution

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51793828,"title":"US says weapons 'concrete evidence' Iran in violation of UN resolution","duration":"1:03","description":"ABC News' Martha Raddatz views \"evidence\" of armed drone and short-range ballistic missiles before U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley's speech.","url":"/International/video/us-weapons-concrete-evidence-iran-violation-resolution-51793828","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.