Baby panda attempts first steps

More
Mini Yuan Zi, the first panda born in France, tried to take its first steps.
0:41 | 11/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Baby panda attempts first steps

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51225761,"title":"Baby panda attempts first steps","duration":"0:41","description":"Mini Yuan Zi, the first panda born in France, tried to take its first steps.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/baby-panda-attempts-steps-51225761","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.