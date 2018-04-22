'This Week' Transcript 4-22-18: DNC Chair Tom Perez and Sen. Bob Corker

This is a rush transcript and will be updated.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Now that's the biggest question now looming over this investigation. Will Michael Cohen flip? I want to dig into it with our panel of legal experts: Alan Dershowitz, professor emeritus at Harvard Law School, author of "Trumped Up: How Criminalization of Political Difference Endangers Democracy"; our chief legal analyst Dan Abrams; and Mimi Rocah, former federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York, now criminal justice fellow at Pace Law School.

Welcome to all of you. Professor Dershowitz, let me begin with you. The president clearly agitated by all of this pressure on Michael Cohen. He also called the raid on Cohen an attack on our country. After those raids, how serious is the threat to Cohen and Trump?

ALAN DERSHOWITZ, PROFESSOR EMERITUS, HARVARD LAW SCHOOL: Oh, it's a very serious threat. This is an epic battle for the soul and cooperation of Michael Cohen. And prosecutors have enormous weapons at their disposal. They can threaten essentially with life imprisonment. They can threaten his parents. They can threaten his spouse. They have these enormous abilities to really put pressure and coerce a witness.

On the other hand, the president has a unique weapon that no other criminal defendant or suspect ever has, he has the pardon power. And go back to Christmas 1992 when President Bush exercised that pardon power and pardoned Caspar Weinberger, precluding him from pointing the finger at him.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Put a lot on the table right there. We'll get to each of it in terms -- I mean, I've got to go to you first because I saw you sort of squinting as Professor Dershowitz was talking about all those threats the prosecutors can make.

MIMI ROCAH, CRIMINAL JUSTICE FELLOW, PACE LAW SCHOOL: Yes. I have a response to that. You know, look, that's not what prosecutors do in my experience, having been one for sixteen-and-a-half years and having, you know, worked with many of them across different districts, including New York.

They do not threaten people's parents and children. I mean, I just -- I don't know, it sounds good but I don't know where that accusation is coming from.

DERSHOWITZ: Do you want some examples?

ROCAH: But, if I could, what they do with cooperators is, especially a cooperator like Michael Cohen, they don't trust him to begin with. They don't just take what he says and write it down. They listen to what he says. They're skeptical. They test it against other evidence. They try to corroborate it. They don't just take it face value what a cooperator says.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So you don't get a deal until you're certain or certain as you can be that the potential cooperator is telling the truth.

ROCAH: Absolutely. Absolutely.

DERSHOWITZ: Absolutely not.

DAN ABRAMS, ABC CHIEF LEGAL ANALYST: Let's be clear, though, about this issue of cooperating, right? He can't cooperate on attorney-client matters, right? The president could invoke the privilege and say, he's not allowed to talk about private conversations that we had as attorney-client.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Separate from business matters.

ABRAMS: Correct, correct, correct. But my point is there are going to be -- everyone is sort of presuming that Michael Cohen could just flip on everything. He could just turn the president in if he decided to do that. If he decides to cooperate, there are going to be a lot of questions as to what he is actually allowed to disclose, when was he the attorney, when was he not the attorney, et cetera.

And I think -- I still think it's unlikely that he is going to flip on him. I think -- one of the things that struck me, and this is kind of a media thing, is immediately after the raid, Michael Cohen made phone calls to various mainstream media people. And it struck me that, gosh, for a team that shows such disdain for the mainstream media, why call these sort of big figures in the mainstream media if -- you know, if that's the position...

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, Michael Cohen has always had deep ties to the...

(CROSSTALK)

ABRAMS: Yes, he has.

STEPHANOPOULOS: There's no question about that.

(CROSSTALK)

DERSHOWITZ: … this stuff matters and it doesn't matter whether he likes the president or doesn't like the president. What matters is the sword of Damocles hanging over his head. Michael Milken, they told him they were going to indict his brother unless he pleaded guilty. Jonathan Pollard, they told him they were going to indict his wife. I can go down case after case after case...

ROCAH: But that may be...

(CROSSTALK)

DERSHOWITZ: … where the prosecutors...

(CROSSTALK)

ROCAH: … involved in criminal activity.

DERSHOWITZ: Well, of course, that's the point. The point...

ROCAH: But to say that the government threatens people's relatives with the...

(CROSSTALK)

DERSHOWITZ: I didn't say no basis. I said they threaten relatives and then they create the basis. They wouldn't otherwise go after these people. But they hold these people hostage. That's what prosecutors do. Every defense attorney knows that. And to look in the camera and say that prosecutors don't threaten relatives is to mislead the American public. Sorry.

ROCAH: I disagree, obviously. But the other point is that, you know, cooperators -- I just have to keep coming back to this. It's -- they're not going to just take what he says at face value. They're going to test it. It's not going to be a case written down what Michael Cohen says.

STEPHANOPOULOS: They already have some documents.

ROCAH: Correct. They have lots of evidence. We know that because they got a search warrant. And the search warrant, you know, was based on probable cause to believe that...

ABRAMS: But against Michael Cohen. I mean, we keep lumping in Cohen and Trump.

STEPHANOPOULOS: That's actually where we should be (INAUDIBLE) right now. The point is that Michael Cohen is now under serious threat. He has had this raid. We've even had the judge in the Stormy Daniels case say that it's very possible if not likely he's going to get indicted. We've seen another attorney he worked with flip as well.

After a raid like this, the chances of indictment quite high.

ABRAMS: Very high. Very high that he's going to be indicted. But we have to separate out the two. They got a warrant here not because there was information on Donald Trump that they wanted from Michael Cohen. They got the warrant because there was information on Michael Cohen potentially committing a crime.

DERSHOWITZ: And if you believe that I have a bridge...

(CROSSTALK)

ABRAMS: So you're actually going to say that a judge signed off on a warrant...

DERSHOWITZ: Absolutely.

ABRAMS: … to get to...

(CROSSTALK)

DERSHOWITZ: You can get judges to sign off on warrants like Christmas presents.

ABRAMS: To get information on his client? So they signed off on a warrant saying, we want information on his client not on him?

DERSHOWITZ: There's no way in which they would go after Michael Cohen if they weren't interested in his client. They're interested in his client in two different ways. Number one...

ABRAMS: Because there's no way he could have committed a crime by himself.

DERSHOWITZ: He might have. But they wouldn't have found -- they wouldn't have even looked at what he was doing if he weren't the president's lawyer. They're going after him for two reasons. One, to try to flip him, and two, to try to find information that would show that there is an exception to the lawyer-client privilege under the crime fraud.

You know, if you're going to...

ABRAMS: Who's the "they," by the way?

DERSHOWITZ: The prosecutors.

ABRAMS: Well, which prosecutor?

DERSHOWITZ: The Southern District of New York.

ABRAMS: OK. So it's not Mueller's team now.

DERSHOWITZ: They're working together. If they weren't working together, then Sessions would be back on the case because he only recused himself...

ABRAMS: In theory.

DERSHOWITZ: … from the Russia investigation. If these were separate investigations...

ABRAMS: So there's no such thing as independent work on the part...

(CROSSTALK)

DERSHOWITZ: Not in this case.

ABRAMS: So and in the District of Columbia, when they're investigating McCabe, that, too, is going to be hand-in-hand?

DERSHOWITZ: Absolutely. Of course, they're all working close together to try to target the president or people close to him. That's what's...

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: I wanted to get...

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Hold on a second. What is the significance of moving it to the Southern District? Does that somehow protect the investigation if the president chooses to move against Rosenstein or Mueller?

ROCAH: I think it would have that effect of protecting it. But I don't think that's why it was done necessarily. I mean, obviously, I'm not in Mueller's head. I think it was done because Mueller did what any prosecutor and investigator should do, came across criminal activity about apparently Michael Cohen. And we know that from the search warrant.

And what's he supposed to do, sweep it under the rug? No. And it doesn't fall within the mandate of what he's looking at. So he did the absolute appropriate thing, which is referred it to a U.S. attorney's office.

DERSHOWITZ: This is so naive. Came across. Mueller is looking for low-hanging fruit. He's looking for anything...

ROCAH: That's what's called investigating.

DERSHOWITZ: … he can find against anybody who is associated with the president so he can flip them...

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: But if it weren't there it wouldn't be a problem.

DERSHOWITZ: Of course. But it's there -- you know, crime -- broad federal criminal statutes, campaign contributions, bank records, you can find them against almost every very complex business person or political person. The question is how hard you look. And when you look hard, you have enough for a search warrant, which is fairly minimal. And then the pressure increases.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let me bring up the issue that Alan brought up earlier, the issue of a pardon. Again, the significance of that, one of the things that people have speculated about, it moved to the Southern District, if, indeed, Michael Cohen is pardoned either preemptively or after the fact by President Trump, this could move over into state court.

ABRAMS: It could but, see, I think people are assuming that it would be pretty easy to prosecute in New York State court, for example, on the same set of facts. It wouldn't. First of all, in New York State there is a specific prohibition against trying someone for the same facts as they were indicted for in a federal court.

DERSHOWITZ: And they're trying to get rid of that now.

ABRAMS: They are trying to get rid of it, but it's still the law in New York State as of today. So I think those who are counting on the state courts to kind of come in on the white horse and prosecute anyone that Trump pardons are betting on the wrong horse, so to speak.

It is not easy. And in New York, it's specifically prohibited.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So a pardon could be real protection for Michael Cohen.

ROCAH: It could. And I think the president is trying to use that. I mean, he keeps tweeting about it. I think these tweets and these phone calls to Michael Cohen, you know, the president should not be doing that. This is a witness in a case who at least potentially has information about the president. And that is just not something you should be doing with a...

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Any danger at all, these tweets, on that point, build up a possible obstruction case?

DERSHOWITZ: I don't think so. I don't think so. When you get the president of the United States, George H.W. Bush, pardoning, and the special prosecutor saying the following, in light of President Bush's own misconduct, we are greatly concerned about his decision to pardon others who lied to Congress and obstructed official investigations.

That, it seems to me, makes it clear you can't go after a president for exercising a pardon. Look, there's another vulnerability in a pardon. You pardon somebody, he doesn't have a Fifth Amendment. So as soon as you pardon him, he doesn't need immunity. You call him as a witness. And he has to testify or else he goes to jail. Then the president has to pardon him for contempt. And it becomes very, very different for a president.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We're just about out of time. Before we all go, let me get your best judgment right now. Do you think Michael Cohen flips?

DERSHOWITZ: I think it's very hard not to flip when they're threatening you with long, long imprisonment. But I don't think we know the answer to that question. I don't know enough about Michael Cohen.

ABRAMS: I don't think he flips.

ROCAH: I think he flips because I think he committed a lot of crimes, and he has got a lot of jail time that he's facing for that reason.

ABRAMS: I think he's going to be pardoned. I think he feels confident about that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Pardon?

DERSHOWITZ: I don't think he's going to be pardoned.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, a lot of questions left out there.

(CROSSTALK)

(LAUGHTER)

STEPHANOPOULOS: I've got to move on now. We have another new legal front for President Trump, that surprise lawsuit from the DNC alleging that the Trump campaign, WikiLeaks, and the Russians conspired to defeat Hillary Clinton. DNC Chair Tom Perez joins us now from Washington.

Mr. Chairman, thank you for joining us this morning.

Let me begin with -- you know, you surprised a lot of people with the lawsuit, and even drew some criticism from Democrats. David Axelrod put out earlier this week right after you announced the lawsuit, "spectacularly ill-timed. Abets the POTUS strategy, portraying a sober and essential probe as a partisan vendetta. Everyone should chill out and let Mueller do his job."

Your response?

TOM PEREZ, DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN: I have great respect for David Axelrod. I have great respect for Director Mueller. And they can do their job while you have a civil suit pending. Why did we do this now, George? Three reasons. Number one, in order to file a civil suit, you've got to make sure you're filing it within the applicable statute of limitations. I don't know when Director Mueller's investigation is going to end, so we need to file now to protect our rights.

Number two, we've done our job. We've done our homework. Over the course of the last year, we have seen story after story, brick after brick in the conspiracy between the Russians and the Trump campaign to affect the outcome of the election. I did my homework. We have a strong case. That's why we brought it.

And number three, George, we have to deter misconduct. We've got elections coming up in November. It's hard to win elections when you have interference in elections. And they've done it with impunity. And I'm concerned that it's going to happen again. So, that's why we did it now.

STEPHANOPOULOS: No concern that it might impact, might interfere with the Mueller investigation?

PEREZ: No. I worked at the Justice Department for over a dozen years under Republican and Democratic administrations. we have -- our justice system has a criminal justice side and a civil justice side.

I used to investigate police misconduct allegations. And while we were conducting the criminal proceeding, we invariably had civil suits that were filed. And we were always able to work out protocols so that we wouldn't interfere -- the civil suit wouldn't interfere with the criminal probe.

And we can do that again here. I have great confidence in Director Mueller, but we also have a civil justice prong of our legal system. I believe it's critically important here to seek justice and to expose the truth in the civil justice system because frankly, as General McMaster said awhile ago, the Russian misconduct, we have not imposed sufficient costs on Russia for what they tried to do to the election. That is true. What he didn't say was why. We know why. This government didn't impose sufficient costs because they were conspiring with the government of Russia. And we have to do deter this conduct. We cannot allow to happen again, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We also have heard from President Trump as well on Twitter. I want to put that up right there. "Just heard the campaign was sued by the obstructionist Democrats. This can be good news in that we will now counter for the DNC server that they refused to give to the FBI, the Debbie Washerman-Shultz servers and documents held by the Pakistani mystery man and Clinton emails."

Does that threat worry you?

PEREZ: Not in the least. You know the beauty of the civil justice system, which is why I believe in it, George, is it's not trial by tweet. This isn't going to be a kangaroo court with Devin Nunes, this is going to be an article III court, where facts matter and justice is served. And if they want to re-litigate all of their wild theories, there is this thing called rule 11 where you get sanctioned for trying to do things like that.

That's why we have a civil justice system. You can't fire this judge who will preside over the case. You can't pardon defendants in a civil case. The -- I think it's so important for the American people to see the truth here.

We are fighting, as Democrats, to make sure our democracy works. We are fighting for good jobs and for health care for all. And we're fighting to preserve our democracy. And that is why I think this lawsuit is so important.

And what Donald Trump said was very similar to what the Nixon administration said in 1972 when the DNC served them with a lawsuit then. So, they're in good company with the Nixon administration, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: How about the argument, though, that you're misdirected here. That, you know, you've got big mid-terms coming up. Democrats have to be putting out a positive agenda. By following the shiny object of investigating Trump, suing Trump, looking back at the campaign you're missing the boat, it's going to backfire.

PEREZ: George, we can walk and chew gum. We're fighting for good jobs. We're fighting for health care for all. We're fighting for good teacher pay and good education. And we're fighting to preserve our democracy. You can't win elections -- it's a lot harder to win elections if you have interference in elections.

And what we're building at the DNC is a strong voter protection infrastructure. And one way to make sure we protect voters this November is to make sure we are doing our level best to insure that interference never occurs again.

We've been winning elections, because we've been talking about the issues. We continue to talk about the issues. We have organizers on the ground in Arizona for Tuesday's election. We had organizers on the ground in the election in Wisconsin that occurred a couple of weeks ago. We're organizing everywhere. We're winning everywhere. And one of the reasons we're winning is because people believe that we should stand up for our Democracy. That's what we're doing in this lawsuit, George. We can walk and chew gum.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Tom Perez, thanks very much for your time this morning.

PEREZ: Have a good day.