'This Week' Transcript 5-28-17: DHS Secretary John Kelly and Rep. Adam Schiff

MARTHA RADDATZ, HOST: And I'm joined now by Congressman Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee.

Good morning, Congressman Schiff.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D), CALIFORNIA: Good morning.

RADDATZ: Let's start with your reaction to reports that Jared Kushner tried to set up a secret back channel with the Russians.

SCHIFF: Well, of course, I can't confirm or deny whether they're accurate. But if they are, it's obviously very concerning. And as you said at the top of the show, it's all about the context. John Brennan testified this week that what concerned him wasn't simply that the Russians were having contact with people associated with the Trump campaign, that the reasons have contacts with Americans quite routinely.

But it was the context of an election campaign in which the Russians had been intervening to help Donald Trump, to hurt Hillary Clinton. And, of course, if these reports are accurate, right after that campaign, after that intervention, to have the president's son-in-law, a key player within the Trump Organization trying to establish a back channel with the Russians through a Russian diplomatic facility, you have to ask, well, who are they hiding the conversations from?

RADDATZ: Well, you're talking about context. So it would be OK if it was a backchannel if all this other context hadn't happened? I know H.R. McMaster, the president's national security adviser, said he was not concerned about backchannel communications. Historically there have been backchannels.

SCHIFF: You know, I was disappointed to see the general say that. I have a lot of respect for him. Sadly I think this is an administration that takes in people with good credibility and chews them out and spits out their credibility at the same time.

Yes, that's true in the abstract what General McMaster said.

RADDATZ: You are saying he has lost his credibility…

(CROSSTALK)

SCHIFF: No, but I think that anyone within the Trump orbit is at risk of being used. And what the general said here, that may be true in the context where you're trying to arrange secret talks with the Taliban to negotiate a peaceful resolution or you're trying to achieve the release of hostages.

But for people associated with the campaign after that campaign has ended and where the Russians during that campaign were helping you, to try to establish a backchannel and hide it from your own government, that's…

RADDATZ: The New York Times and…

SCHIFF: … a serious allegation.

RADDATZ: … ABC News have both reported that the talks were about Syria, about the crisis in Syria and other policy matters.

SCHIFF: Well, that I don't think necessarily mitigates this because, of course, the Russians have their own object in Syria very different than ours. They want to prop up Bashar al-Assad. Our policy, at least at that time, if these allegations are correct, was very much in opposition to the Russian policy.

And if American policy was going to change for the wrong reason, that is, as a thank you to their intervention in the campaign, obviously that's very problematic, just as problematic as it would have been if the conversation was on relief of the sanctions over Ukraine.

Now, again, this is all in the category of allegation, but it is something that our committee needs to get to the bottom of as well as Bob Mueller.

RADDATZ: Had your committee, can I ask you, seen any of this type of evidence at all up to this point with Kushner?

SCHIFF: I can't confirm or deny what we have seen.

RADDATZ: It was reportedly through monitoring of Ambassador Kislyak that this was discovered. Ambassador Kislyak has to know that he's monitored all the time. So could this be a ruse on the part of the Russians? Can you see any explanation why they would try to put this information out or get this information out or talk to each other thinking we'll think Kushner is involved but he isn't?

SCHIFF: You know, again, I don't want to comment too much beyond what is alleged here. You know, certainly in dealings with the Russians, they're very sophisticated. You always have to take into consideration that the Russians may be doing things that are designed to throw you off the track or provoke discord. They're very sophisticated. So I don't think you can rule anything out.

RADDATZ: Can you see a reason? It's confusing to me why they would do this. It was back in December, Jared Kushner was not in government yet. Didn't even have a security clearance.

SCHIFF: Well, you know, it's hard to understand, if these allegations are correct, why this would be some kind of a Russian ruse. Why would they want to undermine the very government that they hoped to have a good relationship with, the incoming Trump administration?

So I'm not sure you can see a motive for a ruse here. But, again, all of this is still within the category of allegation. I do think ultimately we're going to want Mr. Kushner to come before our committee. I fully expect that that will happen. I'm sure that Mr. Mueller is going to want to look into these allegations as well.

RADDATZ: Do you think because of these allegations he should stay in the White House right now?

SCHIFF: Well, you know, there is another question about his security clearance and whether he was forthcoming about his contacts on that. If these allegations are true and he had discussions with the Russians about establishing a backchannel and didn't reveal that, that's a real problem in terms of whether he should maintain that kind of a security clearance.

RADDATZ: Should he maintain it now? I know the DNC says no.

SCHIFF: Well, I think we need to get to the bottom of these allegations. But I do think there ought to be a review of his security clearance to find out whether he was truthful, whether he was candid. If not then there's no way he can maintain that kind of a clearance.

RADDATZ: You know, this also came around the time that Kushner was reportedly looking for refinancing into one of his companies, buildings on Fifth Avenue, and that he also met with an executive of a sanctioned Russian bank. Is that an issue?

SCHIFF: Well, it is an issue. And, of course, one of the things that the Russians do, and this is also in the category of allegation at this point, is they financially entangle people and they like to do business with business people because they think they can exert economic influence over them in a way that will shape policy.

So if that was what happened here or what was going on here, yes, it would be of deep concern and that's something we need to get to the bottom of.

RADDATZ: There have been an extraordinary number of leaks since President Trump became president. Is that a reason that Jared Kushner, if the allegations are true, might have gone around and tried to backchannel so it wouldn't leak?

SCHIFF: I don't think that would be a motivation here. To me that would be -- require a certain roundabout thinking that doesn't make sense, doesn't resonate with me.

But you're right, I think leaks are an issue. They're an issue for every administration; they certainly are an issue for this one.

If this material is accurate, these allegations are accurate, it represents another serious leak. And that's a problem.

There really have been a couple categories of leaks, one that have been potentially disclosed sources and methods -- those are the most troubling because it could dry up very important information for the U.S. government. The others are in the category of exposing malfeasance and sometimes they overlap.

But, yes, we need to do everything we can to make sure that we're protected our sources and methods.

RADDATZ: Let's move to the investigation in the House. What is the mandate of your committee's investigation? What -- if it's a fact-finding mission, what kind of action is possible? How do you prove intent? Could ignorance of the law clear somebody?

SCHIFF: Well, ignorance of the law is an issue Bob Mueller will have to address, because he's going to look into whether charges should be brought, and if so, against whom. Our responsibility is really very different. Our responsibility is to try to figure out what happened. What did the Russians do? How did they do it? Did they use U.S. persons in this? What was the U.S. government response? And ultimately our most important responsibility is to tell the public what we learned, tell the public what steps we're recommending to be taken to prevent this from happening again.

So in that respect, what the intent was, we'll want to report to the American people, but it doesn't disqualify our concerns about it. It will have its greatest impact on whether a case is prosecuteable. But our job, really, is one of informing the public and taking steps to protect the country.

RADDATZ: "The Washington Post" reports that the Gang of Eight was recently notified of a change in tempo and focus in the FBI investigation. If the pace of that investigation is increasing, does your committee need to take a step back?

SCHIFF: Well, that's a very important question and I think the answer is no. We have two very different responsibilities. Before Bob Mueller was appointed, we had a different contact at the Department of Justice to deconflict. So questions like immunity for Michael Flynn. We obviously want to talk to the Justice Department and find out what are their prosecution equities here. That party's now changed; it's Mueller instead of Rod Rosenstein. But our fundamental mission hasn't changed, and indeed, if you look at Rod Rosenstein's memo about the firing of Comey, his primary criticism was that Comey talked about the investigation at the time he closed the investigation back in July.

What that means, because Mueller still works for Rosenstein, is that when Mueller is finished, if Mueller doesn't bring charges, Rosenstein's going to tell him not to talk about it at all. Why he didn't bring them, what he found, what he didn't find. If he brings charges against some but not others, he's not going to be able to talk about why he made those decisions.

That's going to be our responsibility, to inform the public and so that work really has to go on and it needs to go on in parallel. We need to deconflict where possible, but that work has to go on.

RADDATZ: And just one final question, does Congressman Devin Nunes still have a say on whether the committee issues subpoenas even though he stepped down as the chair of that particular probe?

SCHIFF: He does. I don't think that he should, given that he has stepped aside or recused himself. What I have been urging is that we have a committee vote. That's a procedure that's provided for in our rules. Or that the committee delegate to Mr. Conaway, with advice and consultation with myself. That's similar to what the Senate has done, and that's what I recommend we do here.

RADDATZ: OK, thanks very much for joining us this morning, Congressman.

SCHIFF: Thank you.

Up next, after the president's first foreign trip, how will the White House respond to the latest questions on Russia?

And how safe is the U.S. after that attack in Manchester? I'll ask Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

And later, you probably know that President Trump is the first president in American history never to have served in public office or in the military. So how did he rise from New York businessman to the nation's highest office? And what does that rise tell us about how he'll respond to the crisis at home and abroad?

That discussion is coming up.

MARTHA RADDATZ, HOST: We're back now with Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly in his first THIS WEEK interview since joining the Trump administration.

Good morning, Secretary Kelly.

JOHN KELLY, SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY: Good morning, Martha. How are you?

RADDATZ: Good to see you. I want to get to this breaking story. I know you don't want to talk about the investigation, but do you think backchanneling is normal and acceptable?

KELLY: It's both normal, in my opinion, and acceptable. Any way that you can communicate with people, particularly organizations that are maybe not particularly friendly to us is a good thing.

And, again, it comes back to -- whatever the communication is, it comes back into the government and shared across the government. So it's not a bad thing to have multiple communication lines to any government.

RADDATZ: Using their equipment in their diplomatic facilities?

KELLY: Well, again, don't know all -- I don't know if all of that is true. I would just say that any line of communication to a country, particularly a country like Russia, is a good thing. And, again, it comes back into…

RADDATZ: Even using their equipment? I know you don't know if whether that's true or not. But…

KELLY: I would say any -- I mean, using their equipment, you know, that would cause you to be -- that communication would be considered to be, you know, kind of somewhat compromised. But the point is that any line of communication to a country like Russia is a good thing.

RADDATZ: Let me say, though, Kushner was not yet in government. Didn't have a security clearance. And was working potentially at cross-purposes from people who were still in office.

KELLY: Yes, I don't know that to be the case.

RADDATZ: And the Russians had just meddled in our election.

KELLY: Yes, I don't know that to be the case but the point is during the transition process, to open channels of communication with any country, backchannel, up-front is a good thing.

RADDATZ: Even ones that meddled in our election.

KELLY: I would just say any line of communication -- I mean, you consider that as you interact with them, but any line of communication is a good thing.

RADDATZ: Why would somebody like Michael Hayden, who was director of the CIA, and I know he has been a critic of President Trump, but he knows a lot about these things, why would he say, as we said before, "what manner of ignorance, chaos, hubris, suspicion, contempt would you have had to have to think that doing this with the Russian ambassador was a good or appropriate behavior?"

Why are you so at odds with someone like that?

KELLY: Yes, you know, and Mike is a great guy, but I just say, any information flow into the government and then considered by the government, I won't criticize that. I don't think it's a bad thing.

You consider it in terms of whether it's reliable, but all of these lines of communication are, you know, a positive thing in my opinion. You just have to assume, like in this case with the Russians, that it's constructed in a way that they're trying to get you to do certain things.

But at the end of the day it's not a bad thing to have lines of communication across the spectrum.

RADDATZ: OK. I want to move to the U.S. threat level after the attack in Manchester. It is Memorial Day weekend. You say this week that we should expect a lot more attacks like the one occurred at that concert venue in Manchester.

Authorities are paying -- Homeland Security certainly paying more attention to these soft targets. But what can really be done at places like that to protect people? Don't they just move to the next soft target?

KELLY: They do. You just have to be vigilant. You know, it's trite but people should understand if they see something they should say something. Since I've been in this job 100 and I don't know 25 days, 30 days, I have called my counterpart in the United Kingdom three times to offer my condolences for terrorist attacks.

Three times, in 120, you know, days. This is nonstop. They are out there trying to hurt us every day. The good news is for our country that we have not suffered anything like this from external threats since 9/11.

That goes to the effectiveness of our military overseas, CIA, our NSA, and at home DHS, local law enforcement, FBI. But it's relentless, it's nonstop. They're trying to hurt us every day. We just have to be vigilant.

RADDATZ: You said something this week along those lines, you said, if you knew about terrorism, they never -- if people knew about terrorism they'd never leave the house. That is a very frightening statement. Are things getting worse?

KELLY: I wouldn't say worse. I would say the same. But, again, Martha, it goes to the issue of we have unbelievable men and women protecting us every day. You know, we talk about the 1 percent in the military. There's about another percent of people in law enforcement, DHS, FBI that are just -- they never sleep. We never sleep.

RADDATZ: What concerns you most right now, aviation?

KELLY: Aviation.

RADDATZ: And we have these airports testing out -- taking basically all large electronics out and putting them -- 10 airports including LAX, and why those particular airports?

KELLY: Well, because the TSA people that are looking at those bags as they go through the -- the scanner can't see exactly what's in the bag, so now -- because they're stuffed so full -- now in terms of the TSA process, they will ask people to open their bags so they can look inside.

So it has -- has to do with how much you stuffed in the bag.

RADDATZ: And just to be clear, I do want to go to the countries where laptops are banned. And that may spread to other points of departure -- Europe, possibly -- because of the threat.

KELLY: It could, but, you know, based on what we did on the 21st of March -- that's when I put that protocol in place -- every airport around the country is, OK, you know, what -- United States, Kelly, what can we do to raise the level of security so that we don't have to go in that direction? So I have an unbelievable cooperation of the Europeans, the Middle Easterners, the Asians. So we're very definitely going to raise the bar in terms of baggage security.

RADDATZ: And I just want to close on the matter of intelligence sharing. The British basically temporarily cut off intelligence sharing after the pictures of the device were shown in "The New York Times" and also the bomber's identity.

KELLY: Right.

RADDATZ: Your reaction to that and should those leakers be prosecuted?

KELLY: It's outrageous that that was leaked. I, as I mentioned before, immediately after the bombing, contacted my counterpart in the UK for the third time in 120 days, and offered our nation's condolences. And she rightfully then said thanks for that. Now, the leak. It's outrageous that those kind of things are leaked. I don't know why people do it, particularly when it's classified, particularly when it's ongoing. The event was still really ongoing. I don't know why they do it. It's just outrageous.

RADDATZ: I have to say that President Trump has constantly criticized the leaks as well, but he reportedly revealed some information to the Russians that came from Israeli intelligence. Former government officials who previously worked for George W. Bush, Eliot Cohen and Condoleezza Rice, called the act appalling. If accidental, it would be a firing offense for anyone else. If deliberate, it would be treason.

KELLY: Allegedly what the president said. That's my understanding that the White House has pushed back and said he didn't do that, so I'll take him at his word.

RADDATZ: On sources and methods, I think they've said.

KELLY: I should take the president at his word.

RADDATZ: OK, thanks very much --

KELLY: Thanks for having me.

RADDATZ: -- for joining us, Secretary Kelly.

KELLY: Sure.

RADDATZ: Good to see you.

When we come back, President Trump can often leave the public guessing at what he'll do next. So what really makes President Trump tick? I'll talk to three experts who've spent years charting the president's remarkable rise.

