Elon Musk responds to #DeleteFacebook boycott, deletes own Facebook page as well as those of SpaceX and Tesla

Mar 23, 2018, 3:18 PM ET
PHOTO: Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, attends SXSW to answer questions from registrants at ACL live, March 11, 2018, in Austin, Texas.PlaySuzanne Cordeiro/REX/Shutterstock
WATCH Sheryl Sandberg breaks silence on Facebook data fallout

Elon Musk has deleted his Facebook page as well as the Facebook pages of the companies he founded -- Tesla and SpaceX -- in response to the #DeleteFacebook boycott.

The hashtag has been trending in the days since reports emerged that data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica accessed Facebook data without users' consent.

Users on Twitter had been urging Musk to delete his Facebook page, prompting him to tweet a response on Tuesday, saying, "What's Facebook?"

On Friday, another Twitter user nudged Musk to delete the SpaceX Facebook page as well. Musk replied, "Will do," after writing he "didn't realize" one existed.

Musk's official Facebook accounts no longer exists as of Friday.

Design error may have caused SpaceX rocket explosion in 2015: NASA

Elon Musk 'optimistic' about 2019 test flights to Mars but a 'good chance you will die'

Fresh off Falcon Heavy, Elon Musk launches broadband test satellites

A former Cambridge Analytica employee has accused the firm of mishandling the personal information of more than 50 Facebook users in an effort to help now-President Donald Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg responded to the allegations on Wednesday, acknowledging that the social media company "made mistakes" are is "working to understand exactly what happened" to ensure it doesn't occur again.

Cambridge Analytica has denied any wrongdoing, including allegations that it used or held onto Facebook data.

Comments