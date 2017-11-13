Don't like your iPhone X display notch? There's an app for that

For iPhone X users who want a perfectly rectangular display, they can now splurge on Notch Remover, a new 99 cent app designed to camouflage the top bar that interrupts the complete edge-to-edge display.

After Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiled the 10th-anniversary edition of the iPhone – pronounced iPhone 10 – in September, the design has generated controversy after its edge-to-edge display included a “notch” at the top, which houses all the technology behind the advanced front-screen camera and Face ID.

The notch causes the now most expensive smartphone on the market not to have a completely rectangular display, as most phones do.

App developer Axiem Systems, the makers of photo editor applications for both iOS and Android, is the brainpower behind Notch Remover.

Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

The app doesn’t actually remove the notch but instead masks it by modifying the wallpaper on the phone to adjust for the notch, Notch Remover’s App Store description reads.

Since Notch Remover is available through Apple's App Store, it would have been approved by Apple, according to its developer guidelines that say the company reviews all apps submitted to the App Store.

But this innovation may also go against Apple's developer guidelines that instruct companies not to attempt to hide such features as the notch.

“Don’t attempt to hide device’s rounded corners, sensor housing, or indicator for accessing the Home screen by placing black bars at the top and bottom of the screen,” Apple’s guideline for app developers reads. “Don't use visual adornments like brackets, bezels, shapes, or instructional text to call special attention to these areas, either.”

Apple and Axiem Systems did not immediately responded to ABC News’ requests for comment.