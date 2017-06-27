Number of Facebook users hits 2 billion

CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he's proud his company is helping connect people around the world.
0:13 | 06/27/17

Transcript for Number of Facebook users hits 2 billion
Major milestone for FaceBook the social media site says today it reached more than two. Billion. Users CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he's proud of the role that his company is playing connecting people. All around the world mourn.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":48312450,"title":"Number of Facebook users hits 2 billion","duration":"0:13","description":"CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he's proud his company is helping connect people around the world.","url":"/Technology/video/number-facebook-users-hits-billion-48312450","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
