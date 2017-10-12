Transcript for Will US embassy move hinder Middle East peace process?

The fallout over president trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital continue this is morning. As violent protests broke out in front of the U.S. Embassy in Lebanon. The issue is being used as rallying call across the Muslim world. More demonstrations are expected in the coming days. ABC's James Longman is on the ground in the thick of it with the very latest. Reporter: Overnight, across the region from Beirut to Jakarta, rallying cry for angry protesters. And earlier, tear gas and rubber bullets near the site where Jesus was born. This, not long after president trump announced the U.S. Would recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and vowed to move the embassy there. In gaza, where fury at the president burned, Israeli air strikes hit weapons sites. You can't give something that does not belong to him. There's no peace in the world if there is no peace in jer us are Liam. Reporter: On Friday, the the U.S. Defend LG its decision. The United States will not be lectured to by countries that lack any credibility when it comes to treating both Israelis and Palestinians fairly. And James Longman joins us now. Jamtz, I know you're there in the west bank. Behind you, some protesters. What do you think we'll see in the coming days? Reporter: Well, Martha, more of the same. I don't know if you can see. But there have just been a huge volley of tear gas shot over from Israeli security forces as these groups of young men approach. It's been like this in Bethlehem, ramallah, the west bank. This is a rallying cry. We haven't seen the mass protests some people expected. Maybe because Palestinians feel a bit despondent. Nevertheless, tensions running high. And what's the reaction of the Israelis you have talked to? Reporter: Well, ause might imagine, the the Israeli government is very supportive of this move. Speaking to people in west J jerusal Jerusalem, they're action is simple. They believe Jerusalem is their capital. The government buildings are here. The knesset is here. They thing it's a realistic announcement to make. It's not lost on them that Donald Trump made the speech to placate his base. Broadly speaking, Israelis are happy. People on the left here are slightly concern it might have a negative impact on negotiations. More on that. What do you think we'll see in terms of any kind of peace initiative? Reporter: Well, the Palestinian authority president, Mahmoud abbas called the speech reprehensible. He said this totally -- it totally ruins the U.S. Position as a neutral broker, the if you like. That goes to the heart of this entire peace process. The United States has been a neutral broker. To be able to get two sides around the table. And the Palestinian foreign minister says he believes Donald Trump has kicked aside. There's going to need to be a peace initiative. What role the United States has in it, is now in the balance. Thank you, James. Stay safe. And joining me now is the top Democrat on the senate

