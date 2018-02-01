Two teens are in the hospital after they were shot at a Los Angeles middle school this morning, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

One suspect is in custody after the shooting at Salvador B. Castro Middle School, the Los Angeles Police Department said. No suspects were outstanding, police added.

KABC

Of the two confirmed injuries, one was sustained by a 15-year-old boy, who is in critical condition, and the other is a 15-year-old girl listed in fair condition, the fire department said.

A 30-year-old woman was not shot but was hospitalized for minor injuries, the fire department said.

KABC

KABC

The school is on lockdown and authorities are conducting a search, police said.

Students were seen coming out of a classroom with their hands behind their backs to be searched.

The middle school is located on the Belmont High School campus and has about 365 students in grades six through eight.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.