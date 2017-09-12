Transcript for Middle East clashes rise since Trump's decision on Jerusalem

Heading overseas to the intensifying clashes in the Middle East. Flashes of violence between Palestinian protesters and Israeli troops following trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. ABC news foreign correspondent, James Longman, is there tonight with the latest. Reporter: Tear gas and rubber bullets raining down this time near the place where Jesus is believed to have been born. Clashes have continued like these here in Bethlehem. Palestinian authorities are trying to ensure the violence doesn't escalate further. The city often packed with holiday tourists empty. The state department warning Americans to stay off the streets across the region, following president trump's Wednesday announcement naming Jerusalem Israel's capital and vowing to move the us embassy there. Four Palestinians dead and hundreds injured since that speech. Health officials declaring a state of emergency. In east Jerusalem, which Palestinians hope to make their capital, scuffles broke out. In gaza, where fury at the president burned, Israeli air strikes hit weapon sites after three rockets were fired into its territory. Tonight, two senior Palestinian officials say leader Mahmoud abbas will not meet vice president pence when he visits here later this month. But the white house says the meeting is still scheduled. Tom? We'll see if that happens. James Longman for us tonight.

