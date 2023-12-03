Alaska Airlines to acquire Hawaiian Airlines for $1.9 billion

The companies will continue to operate under their current names indefinitely.

Alaska Airlines will acquire Hawaiian Airlines for $1.9 billion, their CEOs announced.

Although the two companies will be merged, they will continue to operate under their current names indefinitely.

An Alaska Airlines aircraft flies past the U.S. Capitol before landing at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va., on Jan. 24, 2022. Joshua Roberts/Reuters, FILE

As a combined airline, Alaska Airlines will serve 138 destinations, expanding "access throughout the Pacific region, Continental United States and globally," the companies said.

Honolulu, Hawaii, will become a key hub city for Alaska Airlines, the companies said, "enabling greater international connectivity for West Coast travelers throughout the Asia-Pacific region with one-stop service through Hawai‘i."

Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A321neo prepares for takeoff at Los Angeles International Airport during the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Nov. 24, 2022 in Los Angeles. AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images, FILE

Hawaiian frequent fliers will now join the oneworld Alliance network of airlines, which includes Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and British Airways.

"This combination is an exciting next step in our collective journey to provide a better travel experience for our guests and expand options for West Coast and Hawai‘i travelers," Ben Minicucci, Alaska Airlines CEO, said.

Peter Ingram, Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO, also spoke about the billion-dollar merger. "Since 1929, Hawaiian Airlines has been an integral part of life in Hawai‘i, and together with Alaska Airlines we will be able to deliver more for our guests, employees and the communities that we serve," he said.