Alec Baldwin movie 'Rust' resumes filming following fatal on-set shooting

"Rust" is scheduled to resume production on Thursday, 18 months after the on-set shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The Western will resume principal photography at Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana, a spokesperson for Rust Movie Productions said.

"The production will continue to utilize union crew members and will bar any use of working weapons and any form of ammunition. Live ammunition is -- and always was -- prohibited on set," Melina Spadone, an attorney for Rust Movie Productions, said in a statement.

Hutchins was fatally struck by a live bullet on the original Santa Fe, New Mexico, set of the film in October 2021. Actor Alec Baldwin was practicing a cross-draw when the gun fired, striking the cinematographer and director Joel Souza, who suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

Halyna Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins, is taking over as executive producer of the film. Producer Grant Hill is also joining the film alongside the original producers, which includes Baldwin.

This file handout photo courtesy of Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office and part of the investigative files, shows Alec Baldwin being processed after the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust" at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., Oct. 21, 2022. Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office/AFP via Getty Images

The film is set to resume production with all of the principal actors, which also includes Baldwin, who faces criminal charges in connection with Hutchins' death.

Cinematographer Bianca Cline will "complete Halyna’s vision for the film" and donate her salary to charity in honor of Halyna Hutchins, the production company announced in February.

Souza will be returning as director, the company said. Other original crew members set to return to complete the film included the stunt coordinator, costume designer and the heads of the hair and makeup departments, the company said at the time.

Two "safety officers" were among the new crew members announced.

The deadly shooting has sparked multiple lawsuits alleging negligence and reckless behavior, including a wrongful death suit that the production company settled with Matthew Hutchins last year.

Baldwin and the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, were both charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over Halyna Hutchins' death. Gun enhancement charges for both were dropped in late February.

Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to his charges and has also denied pulling the trigger. Gutierrez-Reed's attorney has said she intends to plead not guilty and has said she has no idea how live rounds ended up in the gun.

The Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Oct. 23, 2021. Jae C. Hong/AP, FILE

Their next court appearance will be on May 3 for a preliminary hearing. Baldwin already waived his right to appear at the hearing.

David Halls, the first assistant director for the film, was sentenced last month to six months unsupervised probation as part of a plea deal. Halls, who had handed the Colt .45 revolver to Baldwin prior to the shooting, was charged with negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Attorneys for Halls, Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed have said none of them knew there were any live rounds in the firearm.