Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' parents, sister to sue Alec Baldwin over 'Rust' shooting

The parents and sister of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer killed in the "Rust" on-set shooting, plan to file a new lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and the film, according to the family's attorney.

Their attorney, Gloria Allred, said she will be holding a press briefing Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET to announce the filing of the lawsuit.

Director of photography Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured on set while filming the movie "Rust" in Santa Fe, N.M., on Oct. 21, 2021. Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie, FILE

Hutchins was working as a cinematographer on the Western when Baldwin accidentally shot and killed her while he was practicing using a handgun on the New Mexico set in October 2021. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the shooting.

Her husband, with whom she shared a young son, previously reached a settlement in his wrongful death lawsuit against the producers of the film.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.