Alec Baldwin returns to 'SNL' as Donald Trump for first time since arrest

Alec Baldwin was back on "Saturday Night Live" for the first time since his arrest last month over an alleged assault. The actor was back in his familiar role impersonating President Donald Trump.

The cold open focused on Trump's ongoing trip to Argentina for the G-20 summit. The president, first joined by wife Melania Trump (played by Cecily Strong), was having trouble sleeping.

"I keep having a nightmare where I'm walking through a forest a blood," he said.

"That was just my Christmas decorations," Melania responded, referring to the now-infamous red Christmas trees adorning the White House.

Trump was concerned about meeting all of the European leaders at the summit, "I've gotta face all those European leaders again. They hate me because I'm a nationalist. What did nationalism ever do to Europe?"

Trump then reached out to a host of friends, hoping to take his mind off all the problems surrounding his administration.

First, he was joined by lawyer Rudy Giuliani -- played by a bald Kate McKinnon. Giuliani answered questions about the Robert Mueller probe, saying, "Well, I'm involved, so it's not great."

"I keep those secrets where no one can find them -- on nationally televised interviews," faux Giuliani responded.

Trump then reached out to ex-lawyer Michael Cohen, a role reprised by Ben Stiller.

"Michael Cohen speaking, I'll tell you anything you want," he answered his phone. Cohen, of course, pleaded guilty to lying to Congress earlier this week.

"You were like a son to me, then why'd you make me do so much illegal stuff?" Cohen asked.

"Because you were like a son to me," Trump deadpanned.

Cast member Beck Bennett joined Trump in his role as a shirtless Russian President Vladimir Putin, joined by ex-cast member Fred Armisen as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. The two shared a host of secret handshakes.

The whole group then joined Baldwin to sing a parody version of "Don't Cry for Me Argentina" from the Broadway hit "Evita." The Broadway show is apparently an actual favorite of Trump.

The song concluded with the lyrics, "It's just a witch hunt, and we're all witches."

Baldwin appeared in court on Monday in Manhattan to plead not guilty to assault over an alleged dust-up with a neighbor who was attempting to park in a spot Baldwin claimed was his. Baldwin admitted to police he pushed the man in newly released court documents.

The actor was last on the Oct. 13 edition of "SNL" in a skit featuring Kanye West's visit to the White House.