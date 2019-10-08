Priyanka Chopra Jonas' return to Bollywood gave her a chance to heal after her father died from cancer six years ago, she said.

The actress spoke to "The View" co-hosts about her new film "The Sky is Pink" on Tuesday and opened up about how making the movie resonated with her as someone who has lost a loved one.

"It was extremely cathartic," Chopra Jonas, 37, said. "People are going to be born. People are going to go. Instead of being afraid of it and mourning the death of someone who is gone, let's celebrate the life lived."

"While people are around us...we forget to tell our loved ones we love them. When is the last time we called family and just appreciated them? This movie sort of...reminds you that," she continued.

Chopra Jonas' father Ashok Chopra died in 2013 after a years-long battle with cancer. On the six-year anniversary of his death in June, she remembered him with a touching tribute — an old family photo — that she posted on Instagram.

"Six years. Seems like just yesterday we lost you," the caption said. "I miss you Dad. Inexplicably."

Ultimately, the Bollywood film reminded Chopra Jonas and the film's audience to "call the people you love while they're alive, while you're with them. Tell them you love them. Tell them it matters, because that support system — there's no replacing that."

As an activist who may one day want to go into politics, Chopra Jonas spoke about the being shamelessly opinionated — a trait that she said came from the way her parents raised her.

"I think my parents always instilled this crazy confidence in me having opinions," she said. "It doesn't matter what your opinion might be, but you need to have it. It might be right, it might be wrong, but it's yours."

Growing up, Chopra Jonas said that she would list the pros and cons about the decisions she made with her parents.

"That just makes you so confident knowing your parents...have your back," she said. "Whatever my opinion might be, it's mine. There's a strength to that."

Chopra Jonas' support system grew by a few members after she married Nick Jonas in December 2018. During an appearance on "The View" in March, she said that "marriage feels so different" because it's "the family you choose."

She added to these sentiments on Tuesday when speaking about her sister-in-laws Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, who are married to her brother-in-laws Joe and Kevin Jonas, respectively.

"We're super supportive of everything that we all do," she said. "[It's] a new sort of feeling for me and it was amazing to have two girls like that to call sisters."

