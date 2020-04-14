How 'Sesame Street' is helping kids feel connected during the pandemic Cookie Monster spoke with Whoopi Goldberg on "The View" while self-isolating.

How Elmo is teaching kids to wash their hands in order to stay safe during the pandemic

Self-isolation during the coronavirus crisis can be difficult for anyone and Cookie Monster and the rest of his friends on "Sesame Street" are no exception.

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg spoke with the cookie-craving puppet about how their special episode, "Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate," will help families around the world cope and feel connected during a time of uncertainty.

The half-hour special will bring the whole "Sesame Street" neighborhood together with celebrity guests Anne Hathaway, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tracee Ellis Ross in a video chat as they aim to support children who feel anxious during the pandemic.

To show viewers how to enjoy the simple pleasure in life, like baking, Cookie Monster plans to bake his favorite dish during the special. Elmo, Grover, Abby Cadabby and their famous friends will also celebrate everyday heroes like doctors, play games, sing songs and more.

Cookie Monster tells "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg about "Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate" on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. ABC

Cookie Monster told Goldberg that he's been doing "lots of snacking" to pass the time at home and that he's tried out an oatmeal cookie recipe from Bert and a "Grouch Goulash" dish from Oscar.

"Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate" airs in the United States on Tuesday, April 14, at 7 p.m. EST and 6 p.m. CST on WarnerMedia Networks, including HBO, TNT, TBS, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, truTV and PBS KIDS. The special airs globally in the United Kingdom, Mexico, Singapore and Canada on Wednesday, April 15.

