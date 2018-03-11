Transcript for How close is the migrant caravan to the US border and who is really in it?

As the president talks tough on immigration, several caravans of migrants are slowing trying to make their way to the U.S. Border. ABC's Marcus Moore is in Mexico speaking with those migrants about their long journey. Marcus, good morning. Reporter: Well, whit, good morning. Members of this so-called caravan are about to begin the next leg of their journey to the north. Here they have lined up and they are waiting for buses that we understand will come pick these people up and take them to the next town 50 miles away. As they continue to journey many here are saying they are not what's being portrayed by president trump. The migrant caravan is on the move by the dozens aboard trucks and on foot. They arrive in the small Mexican town of sayula. The latest rallying point for this mass migration still numbering in the thousands. According to unicef nearly 2400 of them were children when the caravan crossed into Mexico. This is the only way that these people could be heard. Reporter: Victor Escobar left his native El Salvador to catch up with the caravan that president trump likened to an invasion. This week the president ordered the first of 5,000 troops to the u.s./mexico border. If it was an invasion I don't think kids are invading. The majority is hard working people. Reporter: For many their goal is to reach the U.S. Where immigration has been made a central issue just days before the midterm election. Perhaps driving scores of early voters to the polls and prompting strong rhetoric on all sides. Now, they're sending our brave troops, they're sending them down there for a political stunt. Reporter: After a second caravan clashed with Mexican border patrol agents near Guatemala throwing rocks, president trump appeared to threaten that similar activity along the U.S. Border might be met with gunfire. We're not going to put up with that. They want to throw rocks at our military, our military fights back. We're going to consider and I told them to consider it a rifle. Reporter: But then the president seemed to back away from those comments. I didn't say shoot but they do that with us, they're going to be arrested for a long time. Reporter: Cindy Ramirez of Honduras says she and her sister cry every night hoping they'll be allowed into the U.S. And with tears in her eyes she says all she wants is the best life possible for her kids. And she is just one of the many young mothers we met. A part of this caravan is continuing to make its way north. There is not a lot of organization. As you see the people that have lined up here, there's no single leader to tell this group exactly where they're headed next but certainly they are determined to make it to the north. Eva. Marcus Moore in Mexico this morning, thank you.

