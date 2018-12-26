9 celebrities who made us love the skin we’re in in 2018

In 2018 more women raised their voices on empowering topics, from gender equality to combating sexism and discrimination in the workplace.

Body positivity also remained a prominent discussion point for women in the spotlight. Many chose to speak up against hateful and offensive remarks they received relating to their image this year.

These public statements were inspiring and helped reiterate the notion that body shaming is never acceptable.

These are some of our favorite female figures who promoted body acceptance this year.

Lili Reinhart explained body dysmorphic disorder

“Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart has always been vocal when faced with critical remarks about her body.

She hit back at those who shame people for having their own personal body image insecurities in July.

"Telling someone they don’t deserve to feel insecure because their body is “fine” or “just like” whomever.. is wrong. That’s part of the problem. That’s part of body shaming," she wrote.

She also wrote that just because one might view your body one way, doesn't mean you will feel the same.

In December 2017, she noticed a viral post on social media comparing her body to Victoria’s Secret model Taylor Hill’s body, and decided to speak up.

“With captions like “Lili vs Model” “who wore it better?” “Which one is hotter?” It’s been pretty hard to avoid,” the 22-year-old wrote in a lengthy Tumblr post condemning the viral image.

“This is a poll," Reinhart continued. "A competition. A comparison of two bodies. It’s a feeding ground for comments of judgement and negativity -- 'Betty is fat,' 'that’s not flattering,' 'the model looks way better.'”

“It is a perfect way to fuel this delusional idea that it’s still okay to put women on a pedestal and compare them,” she wrote.

Jameela Jamil spoke out against airbrushing

"The Good Place" star Jameela Jamil is another activist who encouraged women to embrace their shape this year.

She wrote a pointed, critical piece for the BBC this month on the dangerous effects of photoshop for women.

"I would like to put airbrushing in the bin," she wrote. "I want it gone. I want it out of here."

"It's a disgusting tool that has been weaponized, predominantly against women, and is responsible for so many more problems than we realize because we are blinded by the media, our culture and our society."

She also noted that she feels the media targets men and women differently when using photo editing tools.

"An example of Photoshop being weaponised against women: This is how we portray men in their 50s on magazine covers and women in their 50s," she wrote on Twitter.

"Look at the difference. Men who age are sexy in HD. Women mostly just shouldn’t dare age. Men can celebrate the inevitable, we must fear it," she continued.

Viola Davis pushed for more diversity in Hollywood

While speaking about female roles in Hollywood at the Women in the World Summit in April 2018, the Oscar-winning actress advocated for increased diversity.

"They're going to write the woman, and I know women. I'm sorry, not every woman who's sexual is a size two," she said. "Not every woman who's sexual is walking like a supermodel."

"And not every woman who's sexual is lighter than a paper bag. I'm sorry, I'm proof-positive of that," she added.

Ashley Graham's continued fight for body diversity in the modeling industry

Graham is a vocal advocate for women of all sizes in fashion world and has been for several years.

In 2018 she continued to spread her message and inspire women around the globe to embrace their size.

In October she participated in a campaign to encourage women to find their confidence.

"For the next 30 days, tag us in your posts where you feel most confident and write your affirmations in the caption," she wrote alongside a post explaining the movement.

She also walked in shows for many high profile designers, starred in campaigns and continued pushing conventional boundaries in the fashion industry.

Kelsey Ballerini called out negative commenter

The country singer called out a troll on her Instagram page for telling her to "lose some weight."

"Hi troll. listen. first of all, I'm not a model I’m a singer," Ballerini wrote in her response.

"Second of all, I'm not responding to this to give you attention because you don't deserve that, I'm responding because I am a healthy, normal chick, which I pride myself on and work hard for, and want other young girls to see that and know that "skinny" is not always the goal," the 25-year-old continued.

"And for you to think it's okay to comment on my weight or size is disgusting. I'm going to get a burger now. Bye," she wrote.

Serena Williams said dealing with body image insecurities helped her learn what to teach her daughter

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar U.K., the 37-year-old tennis legend spoke about how she struggled with her body growing up.

"It was hard for me," she told the outlet. "People would say I was born a guy, all because of my arms, or because I’m strong."

"I was different to Venus: she was thin and tall and beautiful, and I am strong and muscular –- and beautiful, but, you know, it was just totally different," she added.

Williams said that she is comfortable in her size now. "I’ll never be a size 4! Why would I want to do that, and be that?" she shared. "This is me, and this is my weapon and machine."

She said that because she's dealt with insecurities, she can now pass on life lessons to her daughter.

"I can show Olympia that I struggled, but now I’m happy with who I am and what I am and what I look like... Olympia was born and she had my arms, and instead of being sad and fearful about what people would say about her, I was just so happy."

Williams also raised her voice for change in performance wear on the court after French Open president Bernard Giudicelli criticized her outfit from the tournament.

After the controversy, the Women's Tennis Association made a dress code change and will now allow athletes to wear leggings and mid-thigh length compression shorts with or without a skirt, shorts or dress.

Jana Kramer defended post-baby body

The country singer, who gave birth at the end of November, opened up about how disappointed she was with the criticism her post-baby body faced.

"It’s amazing the comments and how rude some people can be from my last photo I took yesterday," she wrote, referencing a photo she posted the day before.

"In that photo I had a belly bandit wrapped tightly, and high waisted pants and wow here I am defending myself. Why?!? If I would have posted the photo of my actual stomach in this photo I would have probably been shamed too even when I was wanting to be vulnerable with my journey," she added.

She expressed that women shouldn't critique others bodies.

"Why do we women have to compare ourselves to each other and then shame?" she added. "I say this to myself as much as I say this to y’all...why can’t it be that we are all different. Our bodies are all beautiful and crafted differently, they heal different, they react different, they simply look different."

Selena Gomez encouraged fans to ignore societal beauty norms

Selena Gomez has taken a lot of time this year to focus on her health but has also spoken out ideal perceptions of beauty in society.

In an Instagram post featuring a good time with friends on a boat, she attached her thoughts on the harmful message.

She described the societal beauty ideals as "an obsession with physical perfection that traps modern woman in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self consciousness, and self-hatred as she tries to fulfill society’s impossible definition of flawless beauty."

"I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone," she added.

The star spent much of this year recovering from her 2017 kidney transplant and staying out of the spotlight to focus on her own well-being.

In September she told her followers that she is "grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given," in another social post.

Bebe Rexha said she loves her body at any weight

In response to fans and commenters questioning her size, Rexha shared a photo and explained that she had gained weight — and she was totally okay with it.

"Yes it’s real," the "Meant to Be" singer captioned the shot. "No it’s not photoshopped. Yes I gained weight. Cause I’m human and I like to eat. When I eat carbs my a-- gets big. And you know WHAT: I love my fat a--!"

She also explained that she was fed up with the expectations she felt she was facing in terms of body image.

"Not every singer is gonna be a size zero, skinny and model looking," she wrote. "If that’s what you want from me then you ain’t getting it. Sorry not sorry."

"I’m tired of people talking about my weight," she added.