'Dancing With the Stars' season 27: Newly engaged couple Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson to compete as pros

Aug 28, 2018, 8:24 AM ET
PHOTO: Cheryl Burke, Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are just some of the pros returning to "Dancing With the Stars."PlayABC | Getty Images
The professional dancers competing on the new season of “Dancing With the Stars” include a two-time champion and a newly engaged couple who will battle it out on the dance floor.

Longtime “DWTS” pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson will put their romance to the test in season 27. The couple announced their engagement in June and are both returning to the show.

Johnson will return as the defending champion. She and Olympic medalist Adam Rippon were crowned champions of "Dancing With the Stars: Athletes" in May.

Joining them to dance for the Mirrorball Trophy will be Cheryl Burke, a two-time “DWTS” champion making her return this season.

PHOTO: Val Chmerkovskiy and Cheryl Burke arrive at the 2014 UNICEF Ball at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Jan. 14, 2014, in Beverly Hills, Calif.Chelsea Lauren/WireImage/Getty Images, FILE
Val Chmerkovskiy and Cheryl Burke arrive at the 2014 UNICEF Ball at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Jan. 14, 2014, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Season 27 of "DWTS" will premiere Monday, Sept. 24, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC.

The pros and their still-to-be-named celebrity partners will dance before returning judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Check out the full list of "DWTS" season 27 pros.

Sharna Burgess

PHOTO: Sharna Burgess from Dancing with the Stars is pictured.Craig Sjodin/ABC
Sharna Burgess from "Dancing with the Stars" is pictured.

Cheryl Burke

PHOTO: Cheryl Burke from Dancing with the Stars: Juniors is pictured.Ed Herrera/ABC
Cheryl Burke from "Dancing with the Stars: Juniors" is pictured.

Emma Slater

PHOTO: Emma Slater from Dancing with the Stars: Juniors is pictured.Ed Herrera/ABC
Emma Slater from "Dancing with the Stars: Juniors" is pictured.

Lindsay Arnold

PHOTO: Lindsay Arnold from Dancing with the Stars: Juniors is pictured.Ed Herrera/ABC
Lindsay Arnold from "Dancing with the Stars: Juniors" is pictured.

Witney Carson

PHOTO: Witney Carson from Dancing with the Stars: Juniors, is pictured.Ed Herrera/ABC
Witney Carson from "Dancing with the Stars: Juniors," is pictured.

Jenna Johnson

PHOTO: Jenna Johnson from Dancing with the Stars: Juniors is pictured.Ed Herrera/ABC
Jenna Johnson from "Dancing with the Stars: Juniors" is pictured.

Sasha Farber

PHOTO: Sasha Farber from Dancing with the Stars: Juniors is pictured.Ed Herrera/ABC
Sasha Farber from "Dancing with the Stars: Juniors" is pictured.

Val Chmerkovskiy

PHOTO: Dancing with the Stars: Juniors judge Val Chmerkovskiy is pictured.Ed Herrera/ABC
"Dancing with the Stars: Juniors" judge Val Chmerkovskiy is pictured.

Gleb Savchenko

PHOTO: Gleb Savchenko from Dancing with the Stars: Juniors is pictured.Ed Herrera/ABC
Gleb Savchenko from "Dancing with the Stars: Juniors" is pictured.

Artem Chigvintsev

PHOTO: Artem Chigvintsev from Dancing with the Stars: Juniors is pictured.Ed Herrera/ABC
Artem Chigvintsev from "Dancing with the Stars: Juniors" is pictured.

Keo Motsepe

PHOTO: Keo Motsepe from Dancing with the Stars: Juniors is pictured.Ed Herrera/ABC
Keo Motsepe from "Dancing with the Stars: Juniors" is pictured.

Alan Bersten

PHOTO: Alan Bersten from Dancing with the Stars: Juniors is pictured.Ed Herrera/ABC
Alan Bersten from "Dancing with the Stars: Juniors" is pictured.

Brandon Armstrong

PHOTO: Brandon Armstrong from Dancing with the Stars: Juniors is pictured.Ed Herrera/ABC
Brandon Armstrong from "Dancing with the Stars: Juniors" is pictured.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and ABC News.

