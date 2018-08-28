The professional dancers competing on the new season of “Dancing With the Stars” include a two-time champion and a newly engaged couple who will battle it out on the dance floor.

Longtime “DWTS” pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson will put their romance to the test in season 27. The couple announced their engagement in June and are both returning to the show.

Johnson will return as the defending champion. She and Olympic medalist Adam Rippon were crowned champions of "Dancing With the Stars: Athletes" in May.

Joining them to dance for the Mirrorball Trophy will be Cheryl Burke, a two-time “DWTS” champion making her return this season.

Season 27 of "DWTS" will premiere Monday, Sept. 24, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC.

The pros and their still-to-be-named celebrity partners will dance before returning judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Check out the full list of "DWTS" season 27 pros.

Sharna Burgess

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Cheryl Burke

Ed Herrera/ABC

Emma Slater

Ed Herrera/ABC

Lindsay Arnold

Ed Herrera/ABC

Witney Carson

Ed Herrera/ABC

Jenna Johnson

Ed Herrera/ABC

Sasha Farber

Ed Herrera/ABC

Val Chmerkovskiy

Ed Herrera/ABC

Gleb Savchenko

Ed Herrera/ABC

Artem Chigvintsev

Ed Herrera/ABC

Keo Motsepe

Ed Herrera/ABC

Alan Bersten

Ed Herrera/ABC

Brandon Armstrong

Ed Herrera/ABC

