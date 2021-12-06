3 Days till Launch: How Michael Strahan is preparing for space flight

We're counting down the days as "Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan prepares for liftoff in the Blue Origin New Shepard on Thursday.

The former New York Giants star said he's feeling "a lot more nervous" now that he's arrived in astronaut village, but that he's "well-rested, ready to go and excited."

"I've done a lot of training camp -- but this is definitely some training like no other down here," he said after more than a decade reporting to training camp in the NFL.

T-minus 3 days until launch

Monday is Strahan's first day of training in Van Horn, Texas, which he said "is sure to be action-packed."

With his customized flight suit fitted and ready to go, Strahan found his seat assignment inside the capsule where he will be strapped in next to five fellow crewmates and soon-to-be Blue Origin Astronauts.

"As you walk into the hatch, directly to your left is seat number one, and it goes all the way around clockwise to seat six," Kevin Sproge, Blue Origin's crewmember 7 in charge of training, told "GMA." "The first time they go in the capsule for their training, their name tags and patches will be on their seats and that's where they'll see where they're going to be sitting."

Talking about the systems on the capsule and the flight itself, Sproge said that day one of training will help Strahan get comfortable "with the capsule itself and the environment that they're going to be in."

"What is the flight profile? What are the sounds they're going to hear? What is it going to feel like? And then we start walking them through the flight," he said.

Sarah Knights, who has worked alongside Sproe as Blue Origin crewmember 7 added, "we want them to be incredibly comfortable with every little thing even to the point where they know they're going to know exactly where each of the cameras is inside of the vehicle so they can plan out any photos that they want to take and get really ready for what that journey will look like as they go up."

As Strahan prepares to pack his three pounds of allotted items, he said, "there are no cell phones inside the capsule." So while snapping an out-of-this-world selfie is out of the question, Strahan adjusted, saying, "now I have to learn where all those cameras are inside of the capsule so I can plan out my photos."