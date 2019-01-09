Diane Kruger pleads for photos of her newborn baby to be taken down

Celebrities are used to being photographed constantly, but that doesn't mean they want the same for their kids.

Actress Diane Kruger is the latest to take a stand against unauthorized photographs of children.

The actress gave birth to her first child with her partner, "The Walking Dead" actor Norman Reedus, in late 2018, and has kept her daughter off her social media channels and out of the spotlight thus far.

After photographs were recently released of Kruger holding her baby, the actress pleaded for their removal and requested fans to shop sharing them.

"Dear fans, dear non fans, dear paparazzi and anyone with a conscience. We were just tagged in these paparazzi pictures of me and our daughter," she wrote in her Instagram caption.

She explained that the photos were taken without her consent and "expose a vulnerable and innocent baby."

"While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety," she continued, alongside of a post of one of the unauthorized photos. She placed a heart over her daughter's face in her post.

"Whoever has already posted them, please take them down," she wrote. "Please put yourself in our shoes. We are just like any parent wanting the very best for our child."

Reedus posted the only glimpse of the couple's baby girl in December. "A lot to be thankful for this year," he wrote alongside the image of the child's hands.

The same month, Kruger shared a photo of herself embracing Reedus, reflecting on her year and mentioning her newborn.

"I’d like to thank my love @bigbaldhead for giving me our daughter and for being an amazing dad and partner," she wrote.

Kruger is one of the many celebrities who have spoken out against paparazzi photographing their children.

Actor George Clooney promised to take legal action against photographers and licensees after his children were photographed in 2017.

"Over the last week photographers from Voici magazine scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home," Clooney said in a statement to CNN at the time. "Make no mistake the photographers, the agency and the magazine will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. The safety of our children demands it."

Singer Jennifer Lopez also hit back at photographers invading her family's life in 2017.

"I really feel like I play so fair with the media all the time and I’m super gracious with everybody and all I ask is them to stay away from my kids and that one little, like when I got home, just let me go home," she told Women's Wear Daily.

"It’s disrespectful. I don’t want people around my kids like that, in that way," Lopez added.

Actor Ashton Kutcher has also slammed paparazzi in the past.

Why is it so hard for publications to respect that I would like the identity of my child kept private for safety reasons? Pls honor that. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) May 19, 2015

"Why is it so hard for publications to respect that I would like the identity of my child kept private for safety reasons? Pls honor that," he posted on Twitter in 2015.

Other stars, including Halle Berry and Jennifer Garner, testified in favor of legislation to prevent harassment of the children of public figures in 2013.

"Literally everyday there are as many as 15 cars of photographers waiting outside our home," Garner said during her testimony. "In the course of our ordinary day -- trips to school, pediatrician, ballet or the grocery store -- paparazzi swarm. Large aggressive men swarm us causing a mob scene, yelling, jockeying for a position, crowding around the kids."

"My 17-month-old baby is terrified and cries. My four-year-old says, 'Why do these men never smile? Why do they never go away? Why are they always with us?'" she added.

The bill, which increased penalties attached to taking photographs, was later signed into California law.

Actress Kristen Bell has also been outspoken about the issue, leading a campaign with her husband, actor Dax Shephard, to protect children from paparazzi in 2014.