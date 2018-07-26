Duchess Meghan joins Prince Harry at polo match for Sentebale charity

Prince Harry braved the London heat wave and held his Sentebale Polo Cup Thursday at the Royal Berkshire Polo Club near London.

The match is an important annual event that Prince Harry and Prince William use to raise funds for their charities.

Duchess Meghan, dressed in a denim Carolina Herrera dress, was on hand to support her new husband at the event.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the event alongside polo star Nacho Figueras and his wife, Delfina Blaquier, who were also guests at Harry and Meghan's May 19 wedding.

Harry, playing on the St. Regis team, scored the first goal in the match. Figueras, a Sentebale ambassador, is Harry's team's captain.

The Duke of Sussex established his charity, Sentebale, which means "forget me not," to honor his late mother, Princess Diana, one of the early pioneers to destigmatize HIV/AIDS.

The charity was founded in Lesotho in 2006 by Harry and his friend and mentor Prince Seeiso after Harry spent his gap year in the country in 2004.

Sentebale helps the most vulnerable children in Lesotho, many of whom are orphans due to HIV/AIDS and are affected by the diseases themselves.

Harry returned to Lesotho last month on a private visit for the opening of a new hall at the Phelisanong Children’s Center in Pitseng. The children's center is one of the partners that Harry’s charity helps fund in Lesotho and Botswana, where the charity has recently expanded.

Phelisanong is the only facility in Lesotho that provides needed resources and support to children with both physical and mental disabilities. It includes a home for orphaned and abandoned babies and operates a school for children from surrounding areas as well as residents of the facility.

“The duke was on a private visit to see the work of Sentebale at a camp for vulnerable children and young people, as well as other projects funded by the charity," a Sentebale spokeswoman told ABC News.

"During his private working visit to Sentebale in Lesotho, the duke visited one of Sentebale's community-led partners for the opening of a new dining hall," the spokeswoman continued. "This was funded by the charity and will provide a space for children to eat together and have an indoor space to play.”

Earlier this week, Harry made a two-day trip to Amsterdam to join forces with Elton John at the International AIDS Conference.

Meghan and Harry have a busy schedule this fall, including their first major international tour. The couple will travel in October to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga, where they will carry on their charitable goals.

Meghan is also expected to shortly announce her first charitable patronage as the fourth member of the Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Duke and Duchess of Sussex.