Duchess Meghan looks radiant in yellow as she attends reception for young leaders with Prince Harry

Jul 5, 2018, 2:16 PM ET
PHOTO: Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and Britains Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex stand as they attend a reception where they will meet youngsters from across the Commonwealth, at Marlborough House in London, July 5, 2018.PlayYui Mok/Pool via AP
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, met with young leaders from across the Commonwealth at a reception Thursday at Marlborough House in London.

Meghan and Harry met with delegates at the Commonwealth Youth Forum, an event where young leaders meet to discuss and exchange ideas, encouraging young people to inspire and shape the future.

Harry, 33, was named the Commonwealth Youth Ambassador by his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, earlier this year.

PHOTO: Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and Britains Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex stand as they attend a reception where they will meet youngsters from across the Commonwealth, at Marlborough House in London, July 5, 2018.Yui Mok/Pool via AP
He and Meghan have been attending a series of events in his new role ahead of their trip to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga in October.

The young leaders with whom Harry and Meghan met today included delegates from the four countries on their fall tour.

The Commonwealth Youth Forum provides an opportunities for young people of the Commonwealth to build cross-cultural connections and networks, debate the challenges facing its young people, spearhead generational initiatives and ensure young people have a voice.

“My job as your ambassador is to listen and learn from you, to amplify your voices and to bring your ideas to the attention of decision makers," Harry told the young delegates.

The couple last week joined Queen Elizabeth for the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards at Buckingham Palace.

Meghan stepped out in a bold yellow dress for the reception Thursday after opting for more neutral shades of pink and white in each of her previous post-wedding appearances.

PHOTO: Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and Britains Prince Harry stand as they attend the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception where they will meet youngsters from across the Commonwealth, at Marlborough House in London, July 5, 2018.Yui Mok/Pool via AP
At the reception, she wore a sleeveless sheath dress from American designer Brandon Maxwell, who has designed for Lady Gaga and Michelle Obama.

Harry and Meghan will join the royal family on Monday for the christening of their nephew, Prince Louis, the youngest child of Prince William and Princess Kate.

On Tuesday, they will depart for Ireland, marking their first foreign tour as a married couple.

