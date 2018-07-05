Meghan Markle's wedding makeup artist shares his top 5 makeup tips, must-have makeup bag items

Jul 5, 2018, 9:03 AM ET
PHOTO: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex travels in an Ascot Landau carriage as she &amp; Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex begin their procession through Windsor following their wedding at St Georges Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.PlayMax Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
WATCH Meghan Markle's beauty guru shares his top makeup tricks

Daniel Martin is the makeup artist behind Meghan Markle's subtle but stunning look at her wedding to Prince Harry.

Martin, Meghan's longtime makeup artist and close friend, let the now-Duchess of Sussex's natural beauty shine through on her wedding day, an event that was watched by millions of people around the world.

PHOTO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, during their wedding ceremony at St. Georges Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, May 19, 2018.Gareth Fuller/AP
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, during their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, May 19, 2018.

Meghan's look wasn't about "trendy makeup," according to Martin, a Dior Brand Ambassador and Honest Beauty Creative Color Consultant who works with other celebrities including Elisabeth Moss, Priyanka Chopra and Jessica Biel.

PHOTO: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex travels in an Ascot Landau carriage as she & Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex begin their procession through Windsor following their wedding at St Georges Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex travels in an Ascot Landau carriage as she & Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex begin their procession through Windsor following their wedding at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

"Good Morning America" challenged Martin to create a flawless face on a "GMA" viewer for just $40 using drugstore products.

PHOTO: A GMA viewer shows her makeup transformation done by Daniel Martin.ABC
A "GMA" viewer shows her makeup transformation done by Daniel Martin.

The products Martin used include Revlon PhotoReady Insta-Fix makeup, e.l.f. Cosmetics blush and bronzer, L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara, NYX Professional Makeup Pin-up Pout Lipstick and Vaseline lip therapy original.

Read below for Martin's budget and time-friendly tips.

Martin's top 5 makeup tips

1. Double up the bronzer on the eyes as eyeshadow.

2. Use the actual mascara as liquid gel liner.

3. Mix a bit of matte lipstick with Vaseline as cream blush.

4. To calm a zit overnight, mix one part salicylic acid, one part cortisone gel and one part benzoyl peroxide to calm down swelling and redness of the pimple.

5. To amp up radiance on your body for summer, mix a loose shimmer powder with either aloe gel or Aragon oil to get a great glow.

Martin's picks for 5 products every woman should have in her makeup bag

PHOTO: Daniel Martin, Meghan Markles longtime makeup artist and close friend, shares his top makeup tips.ABC
Daniel Martin, Meghan Markle's longtime makeup artist and close friend, shares his top makeup tips.

1. A really good mascara.

2. A "no-brainer" lipstick that you can feel confident in and swipe on without even looking in the mirror.

3. Blot papers to cancel out shine.

4. Concealer.

5. Some sort of emollient, a balm or a product like Aquaphor that you can mix with lipstick or concealer to make it move easier.

