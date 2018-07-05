Daniel Martin is the makeup artist behind Meghan Markle's subtle but stunning look at her wedding to Prince Harry.

Martin, Meghan's longtime makeup artist and close friend, let the now-Duchess of Sussex's natural beauty shine through on her wedding day, an event that was watched by millions of people around the world.

Meghan's look wasn't about "trendy makeup," according to Martin, a Dior Brand Ambassador and Honest Beauty Creative Color Consultant who works with other celebrities including Elisabeth Moss, Priyanka Chopra and Jessica Biel.

"Good Morning America" challenged Martin to create a flawless face on a "GMA" viewer for just $40 using drugstore products.

The products Martin used include Revlon PhotoReady Insta-Fix makeup, e.l.f. Cosmetics blush and bronzer, L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara, NYX Professional Makeup Pin-up Pout Lipstick and Vaseline lip therapy original.

Read below for Martin's budget and time-friendly tips.

Martin's top 5 makeup tips

1. Double up the bronzer on the eyes as eyeshadow.

2. Use the actual mascara as liquid gel liner.

3. Mix a bit of matte lipstick with Vaseline as cream blush.

4. To calm a zit overnight, mix one part salicylic acid, one part cortisone gel and one part benzoyl peroxide to calm down swelling and redness of the pimple.

5. To amp up radiance on your body for summer, mix a loose shimmer powder with either aloe gel or Aragon oil to get a great glow.

Martin's picks for 5 products every woman should have in her makeup bag

1. A really good mascara.

2. A "no-brainer" lipstick that you can feel confident in and swipe on without even looking in the mirror.

3. Blot papers to cancel out shine.

4. Concealer.

5. Some sort of emollient, a balm or a product like Aquaphor that you can mix with lipstick or concealer to make it move easier.