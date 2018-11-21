Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, will visit the Hubb Community Kitchen in West London today to meet with a group of female survivors of the deadly Grenfell Tower fire, two months after partnering on a charity cookbook.

The Duchess of Sussex, 37, collaborated with the women on a cookbook, "Together: Our Community Cookbook,” to help raise funds to keep the Hubb Community Kitchen open up to seven days a week and to expand its reach in the community. In the fire's aftermath, the community gathered at the kitchen of Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre to prepare food for their families. (Hubb means love in Arabic.)

The Duchess of Sussex is supporting a new charity cookbook, 'Together: Our Community Cookbook', which celebrates the power of cooking to bring communities together. #CookTogether pic.twitter.com/XEclxgQjR4 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 17, 2018

The profits from cookbook sales were used to renovate their community kitchen, so that the women can prepare food for their families and neighbors, which were affected by the tragic fire that killed 72 people.

Now, the women will be able to prepare 200 meals in just one day, according to Kensington Palace, to be delivered to local groups in the community.

The Duchess will meet with women as they prepare fresh meals for the local community in the newly-renovated kitchen.

Jenny Zarins via Getty Images

Meghan personally wrote the forward for the cookbook, which quickly became a bestseller when it was released in September. She described the project as a labor of love and something that brought the women together after last year's fire.

“Together is more than a cookbook," she wrote. "This is a tale of friendship, and a story of togetherness. It is a homage to the power of cooking as a community, and the recipes that allow us to connect, share and look forward.”

Profits from the sales of 'Together' will support the Hubb Community Kitchen, helping to keep it open for up to seven days a week and to widen its reach to others in the community #CookTogether: https://t.co/PfmFOfei8w pic.twitter.com/qt0vD25H3U — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 17, 2018

The Duchess of Sussex first visited the kitchen in January 2018 and has continued to make regular private visits to the kitchen.

"I immediately felt connected to this community kitchen; it is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together," Meghan wrote in the foreword.

"Melding cultural identities under a shared roof, it creates a space to feel a sense of normalcy – in its simplest form, the universal need to connect, nurture, and commune through food, through crisis or joy –- something we can all relate to," she wrote. "Through this charitable endeavour, the proceeds will allow the kitchen to thrive and keep the global spirit of community alive."