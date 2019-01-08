'Fiji Water girl' who went viral at Golden Globes finds it all 'hilarious'

The stars walking the red carpet at Sunday's Golden Globes had no chance against the real star of the night, a model named Kelleth Cuthbert dubbed "Fiji Water girl."

Cuthbert photobombed her way into fame on the red carpet, posing with a tray of Fiji Water right behind the night's biggest stars.

“I think you have to be prepared for whoever is taking your photo," Cuthbert told "Good Morning America" about the secret to her viral success. "You have to serve good face."

Cuthbert gained more than 100,000 new Instagram followers in the 30 hours since the 76th annual awards.

She was also the subject of countless tweets and memes, which Cuthbert said she found "hilarious."

#fijiwatergirl ?? you know all the paparazzi are YELLING at her to move. She’s a strong woman. Supposed to be hydrated everyone but she’s the thirstiest one on the carpet! I love you Fiji water girl! #anewstarisborn #firstmemeof2019 #GoldenglobeAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/2ZMnYbX4j7 — Meg Harrell (@MeaganHarrell) January 7, 2019

That Fiji water girl is really out here stealing scenes #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/1BH9Br3iOB — imamess (@SGFGrowyso) January 7, 2019

"I've seen a bunch of the memes. They're all hilarious," she said. "I haven't even had time to sort through all of the ones people have been sending me, but everything I've seen is hilarious."

She added, "I love it.”

Cuthbert, who was followed by a Getty photographer hired by her employer Fiji Water, proved her worth on the red carpet.

The model gave Fiji the equivalent of over $12 million in free advertising in the 12 hours after the red carpet, according to Apex Marketing Group, a marketing analytics firm.

Going for a long run? Maybe with a couple stairs at the end? Make sure to bring some FIJI Water along. #FIJIWaterGirl pic.twitter.com/zeinoMg6Dp — FIJI Water (@FIJIWater) January 8, 2019