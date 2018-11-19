John Krasinski jokingly tells Hugh Jackman not to get too close to his wife Emily Blunt

Nov 19, 2018, 3:08 PM ET
PHOTO: Emily Blunt and John Krasinski arrive for the 2018 Governors Awards, Nov. 18, 2018 in Hollywood, Calif.Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Award-winning actor Emily Blunt recently participated in Variety's "Actors on Actors" interview series with "The Front Runner" star Hugh Jackman.

The two posed together for photos at the event, and Blunt’s husband, actor John Krasinski, took one snap as an opportunity to share a cheeky message on Twitter to Jackman.

After Jackman posted, "Had the pleasure of chatting with the amazing EMILY BLUNT today. @Variety #actorsonactors," Kraskinski shared, "Eeeeeeasy Hugh... not sure this is what @Variety meant with #ActorsonActors....Don’t make me think I can hurt you."

Ryan Reynolds, who never misses an opportunity to jump in on a joke on social media, also replied to Jackman’s original tweet.

"This is a call to action. This man must be stopped," he wrote.

The comments, which of course were all posted in jest, were loved by the actors' fans and widely spread across the platform.

Jackman and Reynolds have poked fun at each other before on social media.

In spite of their faux social feuds, the two do appear to get along very well.

They starred alongside one another in the 2009 Marvel-based thriller "X-Men Origins: Wolverine."

