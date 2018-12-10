Lady Gaga gives fans a sneak peak at her upcoming Vegas residency

Lady Gaga fans are in for a treat in 2019.

The pop star recently shared several clips teasing her upcoming Las Vegas residency, which launches Dec. 28 and doesn’t wrap until November 2019.

In the clips posted to Instagram, the 32-year-old singer and “A Star Is Born” actress appears to dance in a motion capture suit to her 2013 song "Aura" from her third studio album, "Artpop."

In one clip, she appears to introduce herself to someone on set, saying she goes by “Gaga — or you can call me Stefani or Enigma.”

The clips sent her fans into a meltdown. They flooded the comments section, begging for more details on the upcoming tour.

The residency will be comprised of more than 20 "Enigma" shows and 5 jazz and piano engagements.

"I can't wait to share Enigma with all of my fans and with Las Vegas,” Gaga said in a statement in August.

"We're creating a show unlike anything I've done before. It will be a celebration of all that is unique and different within us. The challenges of bravery can be overcome with creativity and courage that is grown out of adversity, love and music," she said.