Legendary 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dead at 80

Alex Trebek, the quick-witted and debonair television host who won over generations of fans at the helm of the popular quiz show "Jeopardy!," has died after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80.

Trebek died early Sunday morning at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by family, including his wife and friends, according to a statement released by "Jeopardy!" officials.

“This is an enormous loss for the JEOPARDY! staff, crew and all of Alex’s millions of fans. He was a legend of the industry that we were all lucky to watch night after night for 37 years," Mike Richards, the show's executive producer, said in a statement. "Working beside him for the past year and a half as he heroically continued to host JEOPARDY! was an incredible honor. His belief in the importance of the show and his willingness to push himself to perform at the highest level was the most inspiring demonstration of courage I have ever seen. His constant desire to learn, his kindness, and his professionalism will be with all of us forever."

Telegenic and handsome, the beloved Trebek first became familiar to American audiences as host of more than a dozen daytime game shows, stretching back to 1966, including "High Rollers," "Double Dare" and "The $128,000 Question."

But it was "Jeopardy!" -- a unique quiz show that challenged contestants on topics from history to literature to pop culture -- that made Trebek a pop culture icon. Over his three decades with the show, he has hosted nearly 8,000 episodes -- a Guinness World Record.

"Today we lost a legend and a beloved member of the Sony Pictures family," Tony Vinciquerra, chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, said in a statement. "For 37 amazing years, Alex, was that comforting voice, that moment of escape and entertainment at the end of a long, hard day for millions of people around the world. He was the heart and soul of JEOPARDY! and he will be deeply missed by everyone who made him part of their lives."

Trebek is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jean, and children Matthew, Emily, and Nicky.

The original version of "Jeopardy" ran from 1964 to 1975. Trebek took over a reboot of the show in 1984 as part of NBC's attempt to inject fresh faces into its then-aging game show lineup. After a slow start, fans gravitated toward him, making the show and its host inseparable in most viewers' imaginations.

"Jeopardy!," in which contestants are provided with answers and must reply by asking a question, has won 35 Emmy Awards with Trebek as host, and in 2011 took home a Peabody Award.

George Alexander Trebek was born in the Canadian town of Sudbury, Ontario, in 1940. After earning a degree in philosophy at the University of Ottawa, in 1961, he embarked on a broadcasting career that included radio and TV stints with CBC News in Canada.

After forays into hosting game shows in Canada, Trebek landed a similar job at NBC, hosting "The Wizard of Odds." The show fell flat with audiences, as did several others Trebek hosted over the following decade.

By the time Trebek was offered "Jeopardy!" in 1984, his ubiquity on daytime television had been firmly ensconced by hosting shows that included "Battlestars," "Pitfall" and "The Magnificent Marble Machine."

But "Jeopardy!" undoubtedly will be his legacy.

He so skillfully and so stylishly hosted the show, and for so long, he became a pop culture icon, garnering a "Saturday Night Live" portrayal by Will Ferrell, who, as Trebek, played the straight man to a collection of seemingly dim-witted celebrities that included Norm MacDonald as Burt Reynolds and Darrell Hammond as Sean Connery.

Trebek's mustache became almost as famous as the man himself. When he shaved it in 2001 -- and remained clean shaven for more than a decade -- fans legitimately were stunned.

During the 36-year run of "Jeopardy!" with Trebek as host, he also, in 1998, took the time to become a naturalized U.S. citizen.

Trebek has won six Daytime Emmys, the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, a Peabody Award in 2011 for “encouraging, celebrating and rewarding knowledge” and was elected into the National Broadcasting Hall of Fame two years later.

He also has stars on both the Hollywood and Canadian walks of fame and was named an officer of the Order of Canada -- the nation's second-highest civilian honor.

Trebek was a longtime supporter of the non-profit World Vision, and spent more than two decades traveling the globe for the Christian charity, which helps those in poverty and suffering from oppression.

He was also involved with the USO, going on tour 13 times with the group to give support to the troops and was a major supporter of his alma mater, the University of Ottowa. There he created the Alex Trebek Forum for Dialogue and endowed it with a $5 million gift.

"I don’t think life would be as rewarding if I weren’t helping my fellow man out whenever I get the chance," he said, according to his official bio on the Jeopardy! website.

Before his battle with cancer, Trebek suffered heart attacks in 2007 and 2012, each requiring a leave of absence from "Jeopardy."