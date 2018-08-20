Logic puts hundreds of immigrant children on stage during MTV VMAs performance

"We are all human beings."

It's a simple phrase, and it was emblazoned on the shirts of hundreds of immigrant children at the MTV VMAs on Monday night who joined the rapper Logic on stage as he performed "One Day."

Logic and the children were protesting in support of the families separated after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border because of America's zero-tolerance immigration policy.

In fact, MTV tweeted out that "All of the people on the stage with @Logic301 were impacted by immigration issues."

Organizations like National Domestic Workers Alliance, United We Dream and Make the Road New York put out an official press release after the performance, explaining how it all came together.

The video for "One Day," featuring Ryan Tedder, came out late last week and also focuses on children being pulled away from their parents at the border.

In the video, starring the likes of Luis Guzmán and Michael Peña, border control agents are seen taking children away from their parents. One such child grows up to be a doctor in this country who later saves a white supremacist.

President Donald Trump, facing backlash and growing pressure, signed an order aimed at ending family separation in June.

"We are still in a moment of crisis," said Jess Morales Rocketto, political director of the Domestic Workers Alliance. "We're calling for accountability. Join us in the fight to reunite every family that's been torn apart by this administration."