Meghan Markle's mom meets Prince Charles, Camilla for tea

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in Windsor ahead of their wedding day, but not before making an important family introduction.

Interested in Royal Family? Add Royal Family as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Royal Family news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, met Harry's father and stepmother, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, for the first time, ABC News has learned.

Harry, 33, and Markle, 36 were also present Wednesday for the first meeting of their future in-laws over tea at Clarence House, Charles and Camilla's London residence.

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The meeting between the parents came one day before Markle issued a statement to confirm her father, Thomas Markle Sr., will not attend her wedding at St. George’s Chapel.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding,” Markle, 36, said in a statement today from Kensington Palace. “I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.

“I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support,” the statement continued. “Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

Markle has been told by her father -- who faced accusations this week that he staged paparazzi photos -- that he is unable to travel because of medical advice from his doctors, royal sources told ABC News.

Markle Sr., who lives in Mexico, has never met Harry or other members of the royal family.

Yui Mok/PA via AP

Ragland got to know Harry well during his courtship with Markle but this was her first meeting with his father and Camilla.

Ragland, a Los Angeles-based social worker and yoga instructor, is expected to spend time before the wedding meeting Harry’s other royal relatives and close friends of the couple in the U.K.

Markle and Harry will wed Saturday at St. George's Chapel in front of an expected 600 guests.

They traveled to Windsor Castle today to oversee final preparations for their wedding day.

Peter MacDiarmid/REX via Shutterstock

Ragland is scheduled to travel with Markle on her wedding day from her overnight location to St. George’s Chapel.

Kensington Palace has not commented on who will walk Markle down the aisle in her father’s absence.