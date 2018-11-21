Power couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton release holiday music video together

  • via GMA
Nov 21, 2018, 12:26 PM ET
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani appear in a video for the song, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas."
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani appear in a video for the song, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas."

Gwen Stefani seems to be embracing the spirit of giving during the holiday season.

The Grammy-award winning singer just released a music video for "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" with her boyfriend, country singer Blake Shelton.

The video features the couple doing everything from driving with their Christmas tree to dancing around in black tie looks, surrounded by children outfitted in holiday costumes. 

I wanna thank you, baby… ????

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 18, 2018 at 6:02pm PST

This is the power couple’s first music video together.

They previously collaborated in 2016 on "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" on Shelton's tenth LP “If I'm Honest.”

"You Make it Feel Like Christmas" first appeared on Stefani's 2017 Christmas album.

