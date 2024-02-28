Prince Harry loses security court ruling, potentially impacting his visits to UK

Harry recently returned to the U.K. to see King Charles, who is battling cancer.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex departs the Rolls Building of the High Court after giving evidence during the Mirror Group phone hacking trial in London, June 6, 2023.

Prince Harry has suffered a legal defeat in a ruling that could have implications on whether he and his wife, Duchess Meghan, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, visit the United Kingdom.

A London judge ruled Wednesday that U.K. government had the right to strip Harry of security detail during visits to Britain.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex departs the Rolls Building of the High Court after giving evidence during the Mirror Group phone hacking trial in London, June 6, 2023. Max Mumby/indigo/Getty Images

Harry, the fifth in line to the throne, has been fighting back against a 2020 decision by the government that denied his family automatic police protection while in Britain after he and Meghan stepped down from their roles as senior working royals.

