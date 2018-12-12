The holiday season is in full swing and many of us are searching for last minute gift ideas.

So who's better to look to for holiday inspiration than the cast of “Queer Eye,” Netflix’s resident experts on all things fashion, beauty and design?

The 'Queer Eye' fab five, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, dished on everything festive in a special holiday lightning round with “Good Morning America.”

Check out the group's picks for celebrating this season!

Favorite holiday film

One of the best parts of the celebratory season is binge watching your favorite holiday classics.

Brown enjoys the 1983 cult classic, “A Christmas Story,” while Porowski enjoys the “Home Alone” series.

Van Ness, a hairdresser and podcaster, opts for the 1966 staple “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

"That always makes me feel nostalgic," Van Ness said.

White elephant picks

If Van Ness was headed to a gift exchange party, he would bring a "gigantic, gorgeous men’s grooming kit," he said.

"I also just realized that if I was going to a white elephant party, I would bring a really good excuse as to why I can’t go. That’s what I would do!" he added.

Berk’s gift of choice would be a "great little holiday drink set with spices and cinnamon and stuff like that.” France would gift “really beautiful candles."

"I’m obsessed with candles!" he said.

Porowski, a chef and New York City restaurant owner, would bring an entire wheel of parmigiano-reggiano. Brown would bring the group's new novel, “Queer Eye: Love Yourself, Love Your Life.”

"It is the most inspiring thing you would want to share!" he said.

Go-to holiday song

Brown loves to play anything by the Jackson 5 during the holidays, while Berk is a big fan of Pentatonix’s holiday albums.

Van Ness looks to Mariah Carey’s "All I Want for Christmas" to get into the festive spirit, and France loves jamming to "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas."

"Judy Garland, next!” France said.

Favorite food of the season

Going back to basics and embracing your parents' homemade cooking is often a highly anticipated part of the season.

Van Ness loves his mother’s coffee cake, which she makes every Christmas morning, and Brown is obsessed with the curry goat his mom makes.

Porowski loves “a cheese ball — that’s wrapped like one of those orange cheeseballs — with port wine and rolled in almonds.”

Top seasonal highlight

Many people overlook the small details of the Christmas season, while others appreciate them immensely. Van Ness is never one to underestimate a seasonal style pick during the colder months.

“Honey, I love a layer!” he said.

Berk is also a fan of the brisker temperatures.

France enjoys the European Christmas markets that he has back home in England. Porowski loves the moment when he brings out his winter coat and finds old surprises in the pockets.

Brown is more sentimental.

"I love the fact that this is a time when you can finally connect with those [who] maybe you’ve lost touch with or your family members — and just remember why you all love each other," he said.