Baby hears sister for first time and her reaction is priceless

Jan 15, 2019, 12:21 PM ET
PHOTO: Scarlet Benjamin, 11 months, reacts to hearing the sound of her sisters voice with the assistance of hearing aids at Atlanta Hearing Associates in Milledgeville, Ga. in January 2019.PlayCarol Benjamin via Storyful
A baby girl's reaction to hearing her sister's voice for the first time is the best thing you'll see today.

Scarlet Benjamin, 11 months, had a hearing aid fitting at Atlanta Hearing Associates in Milledgeville, Georgia, on Jan. 10. It was her impromptu laughter that brought her mother to tears as her big sister Halie called out to her.

PHOTO: Scarlet Benjamin, 11 months, is seen in an undated family photo with her sister, Halie, 4.Courtesy Carol Benjamin
"Baby sister!" Halie can be heard calling out to Scarlet in the video.

The moment was followed by more excitement and giggling from Scarlet.

"It was amazing," mom Carol Benjamin of Madison, Georgia, told "Good Morning America." "She screamed really loud and [later] scared herself. It was really cute."

PHOTO: Scarlet Benjamin, 11 months, reacts to hearing the sound of her sisters voice with the assistance of hearing aids at Atlanta Hearing Associates in Milledgeville, Ga. in January 2019.Carol Benjamin via Storyful
Benjamin said that Scarlet was born three months early and developed an intestinal disease called necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC). An antibiotic treatment had impaired Scarlet's hearing, according to Benjamin.

PHOTO: Carol Benjamin laughs in a video that she shared of her daughter Scarlet, 11 months, hearing for the first time on Facebook, where it garnered 188,000 views.Carol Benjamin via Storyful
Benjamin shared the video of Scarlet hearing for the first time on Facebook, where it garnered 188,000 views.

Since Scarlet received her hearing aids, she's been joyfully absorbing the sounds around her.

PHOTO: Scarlet Benjamin, 11 months, reacts to hearing the sound of her sisters voice with the assistance of hearing aids at Atlanta Hearing Associates in Milledgeville, Ga. in January 2019.Carol Benjamin via Storyful
"We took her outside and she was listening to all the animals and was freaking out," Benjamin said. "I shut the car door and she looked at me like, 'Mom did you hear that?'"

Benjamin hopes the video reminds families not to take gifts like hearing for granted.

