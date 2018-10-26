Go all out with these real-life 'girl power' Halloween costumes

If your daughter, niece or friend wants to be a superhero for Halloween, look no further than the real-life women all around doing heroic things.

That’s exactly what Avery Braden, 7, Tatum Daub, 4, and Rylee Daub, 2, did when they decided to dress up as Olympic marathoner Shalane Flanagan, who last year became the first American woman to win the New York City Marathon in 40 years.

WAHOO! Running

“We all watched [the race] and we just kind of fell in love with Shalane,” said Carlee Daub, Tatum and Rylee’s mother and co-owner of Wahoo! Running in Norman, Oklahoma. “We talked about how she never gave up on her dreams.”

Elsa/Getty Images, FILE

Avery’s grandmother made the exact replicas of Flanagan’s racing tanks for the girls. Avery, Tatum and Rylee paired their handmade tanks with Nike shorts and shoes and their inspiring Halloween costume was made.

WAHOO! Running

With Halloween just a few days away, it’s not too late to DIY an inspiring female figure costume.

Here are six simple and empowering costume ideas.

Serena Williams

The tennis superstar is a hero to moms and daughters alike.

Williams achieved new relevance this year as a first-time mom who has been very real about her ups and downs. For girls, she remains a hero for dominating the sport of tennis and helping other women along the way, including her girl power friendship with Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

For Halloween, take a cue from Williams' U.S. Open uniform designed for her by Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Pair a black leotard with a black tutu, grab a tennis racket and carry any kind of medal or trophy, considering Williams has quite a few.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The Supreme Court took center stage this year and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose loyal fans created the nickname "The Notorious R.B.G." for her, became even more of a legendary figure, especially for women.

Ginsburg, 85, was the subject of a hit documentary celebrating her life and is being portrayed by Oscar-nominee Felicity Jones in an upcoming movie.

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

To make the costume come alive, all it takes is a black robe, a pair of glasses and a pair of bold earrings, clip-ons are fine. A toy kitchen tool or hammer can be transformed into a gavel and Ginsburg's famous "dissent collar" can be created with some felt, glue and creativity.

A woman running for Congress

Halloween falls less than one week before the 2018 midterm election, in which an historic number of women are running for elected office.

Many of the women running this year have been trailblazers and groundbreakers their entire lives.

Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images

To transform into a candidate for Halloween, pair a powerful pantsuit or dress with a homemade "I Voted" sticker and carry a homemade campaign sign or some brochures with the platform on which you'd campaign.

Gold-medal winning US women's hockey team player

The U.S. women’s hockey team won gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, their first gold medal since 1988.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The win came just one year after the team threatened to sit out the 2017 IIHF World Championships (that that they went on to win), seeking equal treatment with the U.S. men’s hockey team.

Dress up as a Team USA player for Halloween by making a homemade USA jersey, carrying a hockey stick and ice skates and, most importantly, wearing a homemade gold medal.

Julia Child

Child, a cookbook author and TV personality, broke new ground as a female chef in a male-dominated industry.

Bachrach/Getty Images

Bring her to life on Halloween by pairing a collared shirt with an apron and carrying kitchen utensils, or even a stick of butter. For true authenticity, craft a patch modeled after the one Child’s husband designed for her.

Rosie the Riveter

Rosie the Riveter was a World War II-era symbol of working women across the country.

Reed Saxon/AP

Become her for Halloween by donning a red bandana, red socks and a blue collared shirt. To take the costume up a notch, create a handmade sign to carry that reads, “We Can Do It!”